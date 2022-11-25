The Hoops icon has returned home after spending 103 days in Clydebank’s Golden Jubilee hospital

The daughter of Celtic legend Murdo MacLeod has confirmed he has been allowed home after spending over three months in hospital.

The 64-year-old former Scotland international was admitted to Clydebank’s Golden Jubilee in August to undergo a heart valve replacement amid rumours that he was unwell.

The former Hoops midfielder - capped 20 times by his country - previously had heart surgery in January 2020 and his daughter Mhairi Fulton has been keeping worried fans updated on his health after receiving his recent operation. She stated MacLeod is now back home recovering with his family.

She wrote on social media: “Absolutely delighted that after 103 days in hospital we have finally got dad home. We are so grateful to all the staff at the Golden Jubilee hospital for their care. Thank you to everyone who has messaged and sent love. We as a family are so grateful.”

Celtic supporters and former colleagues welcomed the positive news:

@JoanneBrown81 - “Fantastic news. I hope your dad continues to recover well in the comfort of his own home and you can all enjoy the festive season ahead.”

@kevincorcoran10 - “Delighted to hear this news. I’ve loads of fond memories working with Murdo for the BBC - he’s a gentleman. We had some great trips covering Celtic in Europe. Please pass on my best wishses to him, hope he’s back to full match fitness soon.”

@robertg58475117 - “That’s brilliant news & tell him that his immediate family as well as the Celtic family he’s to take things easy and slowly.”

@The3rdFrame - “Great news and thanks for sharing. All the best to Murdo and God bless your family and all the medical team who have helped Murdo get better.”

Celtic Coach Wim Jansen and Murdo McLeod celebrate after a Scottish Premier League match against St Johnstone at Celtic Park

@Celticbhoy1970 - “Brilliant news. Speedy recovery The Rhino. What a player he was for Celtic.”

@MrsAstronaut - “That’s brilliant. I’m a Rangers fan and I remember he scored a screamer of a goal against us at Ibrox in a 4-4 draw. Best wishes to your dad.”

@Gerard9888 - “Wonderful news for Murdo and your whole family, Mhairi. Please pass on my best wishes to him.”

@Garrymcintyre12 - “Not only a legend at Celtic, also a legend at Dumbarton. I’m sure all Sons fans are happy that your dad is home.”

McLeod also counts Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund and Hibernian among his former clubs. He took his first steps into coaching in 1993 before re-joining Celtic as assistant manager to the late Wim Jansen during the successful 1997/98 season, which saw the club celebrate an important league triumph and Scottish League Cup double.