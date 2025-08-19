The Hoops will reportedly bank a seven figure sell on from the Scotland international’s switch from the Premier League champions to the Cherries.

Scotland winger Ben Gannon Doak has left Liverpool to sign for Premier League rivals Bournemouth in a transfer deal worth £20 million, potentially rising as high as £25 million.

The former Celtic youth star, who made two first team appearances for the Hoops as a teenager before being snapped up by the English giants, failed to establish himself as a first team regular in his three year stint at Anfield. However, the English Premier League champions clearly believe in the 19-year old’s potential as they have reportedly inserted a buy back option in the deal with the Cherries.

The six times capped Scotland international, now going by Ben Gannon Doak rather than simply Ben Doak, spent last season on loan at English Football League Championship side Middlesbrough. He scored three goals in 24 first team appearances at the Riverside Stadium before returning to his parent club and now being sold to their league rivals.

How much will Celtic make from Ben Gannon Doak’s £25m Liverpool to Bournemouth transfer?

Per various reports, including from the Scottish Sun, Celtic are set to bank a ‘significant fee’ from Doak’s transfer. Previous reports had suggested that because the initial £600,000 fee that saw him move from the Hoops to Merseyside was decided by tribunal that the Scottish champions were not entitled to any future sell on fee.

However, that claim is now being refuted and it is suggested that Celtic will land another ‘seven figure fee’ from his move to Bournemouth. Leeds United and Porto had previously also been linked with a move for the winger.

What has Ben Gannon Doak said about his £25m transfer from Liverpool to Bournemouth?

Speaking on the official AFC Bournemouth website after joining the English Premier League side, Doak said: “I’m buzzing to be here. I feel like it’s the right time for me and it’s a great opportunity to play regular football at the highest level. It feels like the perfect fit.

“The team play very nice football. It’s fast and it really suits my game, so I felt like I couldn’t say no to the chance to play here.”

Tiago Pinto, Bournemouth’s Head of Football Operations, shared his delight with afcb.co.uk: “Ben is an exciting young talent who has shown his quality at the highest level despite his age.

“He brings pace and energy that will fit our model well and we’re thoroughly looking forward to helping him fulfil his potential at AFC Bournemouth. We’re pleased to bring another player into the club during this window as we continue to reinvest in the squad.”

Doak will wear the number 11 shirt for the Cherries and is expected to go straight into their matchday squad for their next Premier League fixture which will be their first home game of the new domestic season against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bournemouth were beaten 4-2 in their league opener away to Doak’s former club Liverpool last weekend.

