Latest transfer news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Tuesday afternoon

Champions league football takes centre stage this midweek as Celtic and Rangers look to come away with positive results in their respective play-off round first legs.

The Ibrox side face Club Brugge in Govan this evening, while the Hoops are in action against Kairat Almaty tomorrow.

But eyes will remain fixed on the transfer window. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest news headlines:

Rangers seeking more depth at left-back as Serie A outcast targeted

Rangers are said to have revived their interest in AS Roma left-back Anass Salah-Eddine, according to reports.

The Ibrox side were linked with the 23-year-old last summer before he made a permanent switch to Dutch side FC Twente. But head coach Russell Martin is eyeing more depth in that area of the pitch with Jefte and Ridvan Yilmaz set to depart.

Il Messaggero claim that Spanish cub Elche and the Light Blues are among the leading suitors who are ‘ready’ to make contact with the Serie A giants.

Salah-Eddine was snapped up by the Italians in January for €8.5 million plus a further €2m in potential add-ons, but he has struggled to create a positive impression on new boss Gian Piero Gasperini over the course of pre-season.

And Il Tempo report the defender has been told to find himself another club after being frozen out of the first-team picture.

However, it’s stated that Roma will want assurances that include a future payday and they will only be willing to listen to permanent or a loan with option-to-buy offers.

Dundee in discussions with Celtic over top Parkhead talent

Celtic youngster Colby Donovan is being lined up by fellow Scottish Premiership side Dundee on loan.

According to the Daily Record, talks have been held between Dark Blues chiefs and Hoops player pathway manager Shaun Maloney over the right-back, who impressed with the club’s B-team last season.

It’s claimed the 18-year-old now feels ready for his first loan spell at senior level after shaping up well as part of Brendan Rodgers’ first-team squad during pre-season.

Championship side Ayr United are also keen on a loan deal, having already got a cooperation agreement in place with the Scottish champions.

But it appears Scott Brown could miss out on Donovan’s signature to his former Parkhead team-mate Steven Pressley at Dens Park.