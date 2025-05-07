Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex-Celtic star Jeremie Frimpong could be on the move this summer

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic could receive a lucrative windfall from Liverpool if Arne Slot gets his transfer wish this summer.

Record Sport explains that the Premier League winners have expressed a strong interest in former Hoops right-back Jeremie Frimpong as they look for a direct replacement for long-term fan favourite Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool academy graduate has publicly announced that he will be leaving Anfield this summer after a 21-year association with the club amid growing claims that he’s destined to join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his deal expires.

Trent is one of the best defenders in Liverpool’s recent history and the third highest assist maker for the Reds in the Premier League era behind Steven Gerrard and Mohamed Salah. He’s played a big role in the club’s success over the last decade and will be a difficult player to replace due to his unique qualities.

However, Slot does see Frimpong as a player with similar attributes to Trent and potentially someone that could play a key role in helping the Anfield outfit defend the title.

What does the future hold for Jeremie Frimpong?

Former Hoops defender Jeremie Frimpong has reportedly held discussion with Arne Slot over the phone regarding a move to Anfield.

The Bayer Leverkusen star has been outstanding since leaving Celtic in 2021 and has racked up 29 goals and 44 assists from defence in 189 appearances while helping Xabi Alonso’s team to a first ever league title, a German Cup and a Europa League final while also being a member of the first ever Bundesliga team to finish a year unbeaten.

Bild's Bundesliga insider Christian Falk explains that Liverpool are the favourites to land the defender this summer. He said: “Jeremie Frimpong and Arne Slot were on the phone a lot last month. Both are Dutch, and Slot wanted to sign him in the summer. The Liverpool head coach had been telling the full-back he was still keen to get him."

Frimpong is believed to be available for £36m due to a release clause in his contract and Celtic would be entitled to around 30 per cent of the profits thanks to their iron clad sell-on clause which means the club would receive around £6.7m.

How Celtic could use that money to their advantage

Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Celtic are likely to be busy on the transfer front this summer. The former Leicester boss is understood to be interested in Michel-Ange Balikwisha Royal Antwerp, who was linked with the team last year, as per Daily Record.

He’s scored three and assisted three in 15 appearances in what has been a frustrating season, largely marred by a torn thigh muscle injury. However, he’s believed to be held in high regard by Brendan Rodgers and has shown signs of returning to form in recent weeks after scoring three times in his last seven games.

Elsewhere, 17-year-old defender Veljko Milosavljevic of Red Star Belgrade, who admits he models his game on ex-Hoops hero Vigil van Dijk, is also considered a potential target this summer, after emerging as a real prospect this season.