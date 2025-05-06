Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers news headlines on Tuesday afternoon

The summer window can’t come quick enough for Rangers as 49ers Enterprises look set to complete a high-profile takeover of the club, while Celtic have a Scottish Cup final date in the diary with Aberdeen later this month.

Both Glasgow giants played out a 1-1 draw in the final Old Firm meeting of the season at Ibrox on Sunday with Cyriel Dessers and Adam Idah on target for either side. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer news for both clubs on Tuesday afternoon:

Defender seals Rangers transfer exit

Rangers have confirmed the surprise departure of centre-back Johnly Yfeko, who has joined Exeter City on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old linked up with Gary Caldwell’s side on a season-long loan deal which included an option to buy clause. And that has now been triggered by the Grecians who have been impressed by Yfeko’s contribution this term, despite missing much of the campaign with a hamstring injury sustained in October.

The defender has penned a two-year deal with the EFL League One side paying an undisclosed fee for Yfeko. He becomes the first player to exit the Ibrox club ahead of another squad rebuild.

Ex-Celtic star Caldwell told the club’s official website: “I spoke to Johnly and said he has every tool at his disposal to be a top, top player; now he has to make sure he stays on the pitch next year.

“He’s professional, he’s consistent with his work because his ceiling is huge for what he can achieve in his career and we’re delighted to sign him this summer.”

Celtic ‘considering’ move for former goalkeeper

Celtic are considering a summer swoop for Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

According to The Herald, the Hoops are interested in bringing the 27-year-old shot-stopper back to Parkhead on a free transfer to replace Scott Bain.

Those initial reports were kyboshed by the Daily Record yesterday evening, claiming a transfer swoop is ‘unlikely’. Doohan has started 17 games in all competitions for the Dons this season, largely due to the multiple injury absences of regular first-choice keeper Dimitar Mitov.

With third-choice Bain entering the final year of his contract, Doohan heads a list of possible replacement. He graduated previously from Celtic’s academy and spent seven year with the champions between 2015 and 2022.

Under current UEFA rules, Celtic MUST name eight homegrown players in their squad for the Champions League. Four of those must originate from the club’s youth system.