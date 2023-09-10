Celtic loanee tipped to attract interest with ‘interesting’ January ahead for Rangers-linked striker
Celtic are back in action next weekend with a home clash against Dundee. The Hoops are joint-top of the Scottish Premiership table along with Motherwell.
Rangers are 4th and have an away trip to St Johnstone up next. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...
Defender latest
Alan Hutton believes Liverpool could invite January offers for Celtic loanee Nat Phillips. The centre-back, who is 26-years-old, has only joined Brendan Rodgers’ side on a six-month temporary deal.
Former player Hutton thinks this may be because his parent club are keen to listen to permannet bids this winter. He has told Football Insider: “From Liverpool’s point of view – do they want to sell him on? Do they want a fee in? Could that happen in January? Was it close to happening in the summer?
“There could be multiple things going on in the background. If he kicks on and does well it could possibly be a permanent move for Celtic we will wait and see.”
Striker update
Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, who has been linked with Rangers, ended up staying put beyond the deadline of the last transfer window. The 28-year-old has scored 33 goals in his last 56 games for his current club.
Ex-Gers man Ian Black believes January could be interesting for the prolific forward. He has said, as per Football Scotland: “With Shanks you never know. He’ll have interest from elsewhere as well, big clubs down south if he keeps going the way he’s going.
“He’s a good lad as well and has got his head screwed on and goes about his job the right way. “People will have been watching him and maybe come January and he’s still scoring goals, who knows what will happen.
“Obviously Hearts will be delighted that they’ve kept him past the window. But come January, it’ll be interesting if he keeps scoring goals.”