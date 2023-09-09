The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news with the Scotland national team taking centre stage during the international break.

The summer transfer window is over and international football takes centre stage this weekend with Scotland defeat Cyprus 3-0 in the blistering heat in Larnaca on Friday night.

However, there is still plenty of transfer news surrounding Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers, who will return to Scottish Premiership action next week.

Celtic have finally parted ways with a flop striker, while a former Rangers target was told to snub a move to Ibrox last summer. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Saturday, September 9:

Flop Celtic striker seals permanent Turkey switch

Celtic have accepted a significant transfer loss after striker Albian Ajeti officially left the Parkhead club to complete a permanent move to Turkish Süper Lig outfit Gaziantep.

The Swiss international has signed a one-year contract with an option for a further season. A transfer fee in the region of €585,000 (£500k) has been paid to the Scottish champions.

Gaziantep, who currently occupy bottom spot after losing their opening four matches, were eager to bolster their attacking options and identified Ajeti as the man they wanted to fire them up the table.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan at Austrian side SK Sturm Graz, scoring four goals in 23 games for the Styrians.

Ajeti - who counts Basel, Augsburg, St. Gallen and West Ham among his former clubs - was on a reported £21,000 a week at Celtic. He was deemed surplus to requirements by previous boss Ange Postecoglou and will now look to rediscover the type of form that previously earned him international recognition.

Ex-Rangers star ‘advised’ former target to snub Ibrox transfer

Former Rangers defender Bert Konterman has confirmed he advised fellow countryman Tijjani Reijnders not to move to Ibrox.

The one-time Gers target was told he “wasn’t ready” for a move to Scotland by Dutch star Konterman after being linked with the club last summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder ended up staying at Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar for another season before securing a permanent deal with Serie A giants AC Milan this summer.

Reijnders has since been handed international recognition, making his senior debut for the Netherlands as a substitute during their 3-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Greece on Thursday.

Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS, Konterman said: “Rangers, my old club wanted him. Martin asked me what was sensible. I thought it was more sensible to stay at AZ. Rangers is a big club, but he wasn’t ready at AZ yet and maybe even bigger clubs would come in a year.