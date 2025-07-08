Maik Nawrocki’s new club are ‘expected’ to trigger their option to buy next year for the Celtic man.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic defender Maik Nawrocki has left Scotland on loan to join Hannover 96 until the end of the season. With an option to make the deal permanent next year, the German club are ‘expected’ to exercise that clause and keep the 24-year-old on their books.

After struggling for regular game time with the Hoops, Nawrocki will ply his trade in Germany’s second division for the 2025/26 season. He has been backed to make a ‘big impression’ once the campaign gets underway, which could lead to him signing for Hannover full-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic ace Maik Nawrocki backed to shine in Germany

Udinese manager Kosta Runjaic has backed Nawrocki to reignite his presence in football following his move to Hannover. The Serie A boss has been full of praise for the Polish defender, who will be hoping to slot into a regular role next season.

Nawrocki made just three Scottish Premiership starts last season and has a total of 18 appearances in all since his arrival in 2023.

Runjaic was the manager in charge of Nawrocki’s former club, Legia Warsaw, prior to his £4.3 million move to Celtic. The Austrian coach is optimistic that after struggling to get going with the Hoops, the defender will flourish in this new chapter.

“Perhaps his move to Celtic came a bit too early for him. But I trust him to make a big impression in the second division of German football. He is a very good guy, calm on the ball and he is very technically adept, he has a good passing game and is powerful in the air,” Runjaic said, via Record Sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would assume he has matured a lot at Celtic in Scottish football. He can play in a back four or a back three. He has potential and I would expect Hannover to exercise their purchase option in a year.”

Maik Nawrocki consistency problems at Celtic raised

Following the agreement between Celtic and Hannover for Nawrocki’s loan move, Brendan Rodgers stressed the importance of the defender finding regular game time but also raised the issues with his fitness levels.

“Maik's never really consistently been able to stay fit and really take that spot. He's had a couple of years where he hasn't quite got the games that he would have liked. So it's important that he goes out and plays,” the Celtic boss said.

After his departure to Germany, Nawrocki took to social media to wish Celtic and the fans the best of luck for the upcoming season as they prepare to defend their Scottish Premiership crown once again.

In other news, Celtic launch immediate search for Nicolas Kuhn replacement as club told transfer rules over £3m target