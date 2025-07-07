The Hoops have enquired about a Rapid Vienna wide man who has been tipped to replace the outgoing German

Celtic have ramped up their plan to replace outgoing winger Nicolas Kuhn with a £3million swoop for Rapid Vienna ace Isak Jansson in the pipeline, according to reports.

The Hoops are keen on adding the 23-year-old Swede ahead of the competitive season as a direct replacement for Italy-bound Kuhn, who is expected to finalise his big-money transfer to ambitious Serie A outfit Como this week.

And a move for Jansson is understood to be gathering pace, with the Hoops looking to replicate the success they’ve had with Kuhn by returning to the Austrian club to snap up their latest emerging talent.

Jansson joined Vienna for £200,000 from Spanish Second Division side Cartagena last summer to fill the gap left by Kuhn, who is close to banking the Scottish champions an estimated £17.5m after spending just 18 months at Parkhead.

Reports claim manager Brendan Rodgers wants to see the money reinvested in the squad and Celtic appear to be well placed to land Jansson ahead of other interested parties, including Paris FC and Lazio.

Why Rapid Vienna signed Jansson as a direct replacement for Nicolas Kuhn

However, they may have to splash the cash to bring the player on board with Sky Sports reporting a number of clubs in Europe’s top five leagues have displayed an interest in the player. They claim the Austrians could demand a fee in the region of £10m.

Vienna’s sporting director Markus Katzer recently confessed to previous bids that they have already turned down during his short time at the club.

Revealing why Rapid chose to sign Jansson for a bargain fee after losing Kuhn to Celtic, Katzer stated last month: “We needed a replacement for Nicolas Kuhn after he signed for Celtic. We asked our manager what type of player he was looking for in particular and he told us he wanted someone who could beat a man, one-on-one.

“We did a wide data search across our target markets and in terms of dribbling and taking on players, Jansson appeared in the top three. We looked at a lot of his videos and he was exactly what we wanted.

“Usually, we would watch a player live, but with the timescale and the closing of the transfer window, we had no time and had to trust the data. The risk was relatively low because we also know that in eight to nine out of ten cases, the impressions from video scouting are confirmed during live scouting.

“And with Jansson, it wasn't a risk at all because we first agreed on a free loan first and then a small transfer fee of £200,000. One week after we exercised the purchase option in the season, we had an offer of more than £1 million on the table. He will clearly be transferred for many times what we paid for him. He has been an amazing success for us.”

Jansson might not be the only player Celtic are looking with Royal Antwerp reportedly ready to ‘cash in’ on long-term target Michel Ange-Balikwisha.