A Celtic move amid Rangers fans noise was spotted from those inside Parkhead.

A Celtic move to drown out the loud Rangers celebrations has been spotted on the airwaves.

It was not a good afternoon for the Hoops against their rivals as they went down 3-2. They paid the price for a sloppy first half where they trailed by a couple of goals as despite bringing the game back to 2-2, Hamza Igamane managed to smash home a Rangers winner late.

Away fans returned to this fixture in this clash and Rangers fans were held back at full-time as Celtic fans exited. The game was broadcast live on TV via Sky Sports and on the airwaves via BBC Sportsound.

Host Richard Gordon and pundit Pat Nevin spotted how the Celtic tannoy operator looked to make sure the party atmosphere being created by the Rangers fans would not be heard. Nevin started with an assertion that was met with chuckling: “Celtic have very kindly put the music on.” Gordon followed up with “That crossed my mind, they are still playing the music over the PA system, and that is very the reason why to drown out those celebrating Rangers fans.”

Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic will respond to defeat. He told the club website: “Firstly, the message to the supporters is, we apologise because we always want to win games here and against our big rivals, so, for them, it’s not a great feeling. Our message to the players is, we have to be much better. That’s what we spoke about afterwards.

“In every facet of the game we have to be much better and if you’re going to be a champion this year, you’ve got to go and show that you’re a champion and you’ve got to earn it. So there are eight games to go, with 13 points, but we’ve got a lot of big games to play.”