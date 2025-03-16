Here’s when Celtic can win the league after Old Firm glory - and the borderline impossible path Rangers must walk.

A title party has been put on hold for Celtic as Rangers clinch their second derby win of the Premiership season.

The Light Blues know another league title win is likely at Parkhead but they will savour the joy of a 3-2 victory in Glasgow’s east-end. Nico Raskin and Mohamed Diomande put them in a strong position but Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate levelled things up with Celtic in the ascendency.

A long ball forward allowed Hamza Igamane to wallop a memorable winner home for the away side. It’s unlikely to have title ramifications but there is still an unlikely, drama-filled world where Rangers can claim the title. Here is when Celtic can now claim the title but also looking at what possible hope there is left for their rivals.

How many points are Celtic needing to win the league and what is Rangers’ chances?

Ahead of this clash and ever after it, while highly unlikely, it is still mathematically possible for Rangers to catch their rivals with eight games to go. Rangers have 59 points and a win in the derby would keep them on pace to get to a maximum total of 86 points if they win every game from now until May. Now they have won, Rangers can obtain that maximum total of 86 points. Celtic stand on 75, which means that a minimum of two more games will edge them over the line but Rangers have to lose for that to be the case.

So, Rangers can still win the league title, as madcap as that appears. But they will have to gain at least 14 points on Celtic between now and the end of the season and hope the Hoops don’t pick up the amount they need to mathematically get things over the line. Tom Cruise would struggle to pull off this impossible mission.

When can Celtic get the chance call themselves champions?

Up next for Celtic in the league is a home match with Hearts and then an away trip to St Johnstone on April 6th. Should Rangers lose away to Dundee and then Hibs, the maximum amount of points they can gain in the league in that scenario is 80, which would allow their rivals to become champions by winning against the Jambos and then beating St Johnstone. Rangers winning against Dundee or Hibs will delay possible celebrations until April 12th when Celtic host Kilmarnock.

That is providing they pick up three points in their next two fixtures. It could be pushed beyond the split and matchday one of that phase if Rangers win their remaining games between now and then versus Dundee, Hibs and Aberdeen in that order. As already mentioned, the only way Rangers can now hope to win the title is hoping Celtic lost most of their games. Rangers do now, however, have a chance to delay what looks like the inevitable well into April.

Saints had already confirmed that Hoops fans will get three stands with a possible title party ensuing but that is now in jeopardy unless Rangers lose their next couple of games. A statement read: "The 6 April Celtic match has the potential for unique issues," St Johnstone said in a statement. There is increased interest in this game and there is legitimate concern that Celtic supporters could obtain tickets in home fan areas, creating additional safety issues. We believe it is thus prudent to consolidate our support in the Geoff Brown Stand.

"We always strive to create the best possible home advantage for our team but, in addition to the safety of our fans, we must also consider the financial realities that come with operating as a sustainable football club. Substantial additional revenue will be earned from allowing Celtic fans to fill the East Stand, revenue that will benefit our player budget for next season.

"As a result, and following lengthy discussions, we can confirm that away supporters will be allocated the East Stand, North Stand and Ormond Stand. As there are accessible seating areas in the East Stand, we will not be required to sell tickets to away fans in the Geoff Brown Stand."