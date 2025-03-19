Celtic make £1.7m bid for 'priority' midfielder also linked with Ipswich Town

Celtic are looking to add new signings to their roster this summer, with one hand on the Scottish Premiership trophy.

Celtic are looking at bringing in new recruits this summer to further improve their title-pushing team. The Hoops have already kicked off the business year with the sensational return of Jota, who rejoined the Parkhead ranks in January for £8 million.

The winger made his return just 18 months after his initial £25 million move to Saudi Arabia. As Jota arrived back in Glasgow from Rennes, Kyogo Furuhashi went the other way to join the French outfit.

Celtic also secured the pending comeback of Kieran Tierney, who will become a Hoops player once again when the season comes to a close. While fans can look forward to a magnificent homecoming, Brendan Rodgers and co are looking to add more signings to the list.

Celtic ‘make an offer’ for midfield powerhouse

Celtic are on the look out to boost options in their midfield, and seem to be starting with Malian star Kalidou Sidibe. According to Africafoot, the 26-year-old is ‘ready to take a new step’ in his growing career, having spent the last two years with French Ligue 2 side Guingamp.

The report has linked Celtic with Sidibe, who stands at a mammoth 6 ft 7 in midfield, and they’ve already ‘made an initial offer’ worth €2 million (£1.7m) in attempt to sign him for the summer window.

That’s slightly more than what he is valued at by Transfermarkt, which could be deemed a fair price by Guingamp. However, the Hoops are not without competition. PSV Eindhoven, Grasshopper Club Zurich and Toulouse are all keen on Sidibe as well. As are Ipswich Town, who are currently struggling in the relegation zone of the Premier League.

The English side will likely face the drop at the end of the season, with nine points currently separating them from safety. As they plan a likely return to the Championship, they are looking at making quick moves on the market, especially as some key players could opt to leave in order to stay in top flight football.

It seems Celtic are going to put up a fight though, as they have made Sidibe ‘one of their priorities’ for the summer, as they look to replace the versatile Jeffrey Schlupp once his loan deal ends.

Celtic’s push for silverware

Despite their latest defeat to Rangers, Celtic remain in a superb position in the Scottish Premiership rankings. The Hoops have an enviable 13-point cushion over their rivals and could wrap the title up as early as next month, based on how the post-international break results unfold.

Brendan Rodgers and his men still have the matter of the Scottish Cup to compete in as well. Celtic will take on St Johnstone at Hampden Park on April 20th, looking to book their place in the final, where Hearts or Aberdeen will welcome them. Rangers were eliminated in the fifth round, following a shock defeat to Queen’s Park back in early February.

Celtic’s first match back after the international break will be a league clash with Hearts on March 29th. Both the Jambos and Edinburgh rivals Hibs have managed to pull themselves away from the bottom of the table, following a dismal start to the season.