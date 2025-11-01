The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours and news ahead of this weekend’s derby

Celtic and Rangers will lock horns in a blockbuster derby clash this weekend, with a lot on the line for both clubs.

The Hoops are without a full-time manager following the shock departure of Brendan Rodgers. Meanwhile, new Rangers boss Danny Rohl is settling in as he looks to turn the club’s grim start to the season on its head.

While the rivals prepare to face off in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final on Sunday, we’ve rounded up the latest headlines on both Celtic and Rangers.

Celtic manager candidate refuses to comment on Parkhead rumours

Wilfried Nancy is one of the latest names to emerge on the Celtic managerial target shortlist. According to The Telegraph, the 48-year-old, who currently manages MLS side Columbus Crew, is ‘among the foreign-based coaches under consideration’ to take the reins at Parkhead.

The target pool is broad right now, with the likes of Robbie Keane also on the rumoured shortlist to replace the departed Rodgers.

Nancy was recently quizzed on his link with Glasgow, ahead of Columbus Crew’s upcoming clash with FC Cincinnati this weekend. Focusing on the task at hand, the manager remained tight-lipped over the rumours and refused to give anything away.

“No, I have nothing to say regarding that. We have a game to play, I have nothing to say regarding this situation,” Nancy said (via The Herald).

“It happens a lot, with a lot of humidity, so I cannot comment on any rumours.”

Early Rangers exit rumours squashed in Danny Rohl tactic update

Rumours surrounding Joe Rothwell’s position at Rangers have ramped up recently, with speculation rising over a potential early departure. However, since the arrival of new manager Rohl, talks have cooled as the German wants to ‘evaluate his entire squad’ before making any squad decisions.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, reporting that the idea of an early departure for Rothwell has been ‘emphatically dismissed’ by sources close to the club, with Rohl eager to see the potential of all of his players.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss has been brought in to steady the ship at Ibrox and improve what has been a turbulent start to the season. His first two games in charge in the Scottish Premiership ended in wins against Kilmarnock and Hibs, taking Rangers to third in the table, which is a huge boost compared to their earlier form under Russell Martin.

Rohl now has his first Old Firm derby coming up, and a win would be a massive statement from the new manager, with a place in the Premier Sports Cup final on the line. In the lead up to the January window, insiders have revealed the 36-year-old’s ‘excitement to work with every player at his disposal’, which includes the exit-linked Rothwell.

The midfielder has been an unused substitute in Rangers’ last two league appearances but he did start against Brann in the Europa League.