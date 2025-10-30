How to watch the Premier Sports Cup semi-final between Celtic and Ranger this weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers will play out a blockbuster clash this weekend when the fierce rivals meet in the semi-final of the Premier Sports Cup.

A lot has happened at both Glasgow clubs since the last time they met back in August. Both sides have seen their managers leave, with Russell Martin sacked by Rangers after just 123 days, and Brendan Rodgers opting to walk away from Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gers have employed Danny Rohl to take the club forward and he will experience his first derby clash this weekend. As for the Hoops, Martin O’Neill has returned to the club to take charge on an interim basis while they search for their next permanent head coach.

Both teams will be eager to come away with the win this weekend, as the two Glasgow sides have endured tough starts to the Scottish Premiership so far.

Here’s all the details for the Premier Sports Cup semi-final and how you can watch the action live.

When is Celtic vs Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup?

Celtic and Rangers will lock horns at Hampden Park on Sunday, November 2nd in a battle for a place in the final. Kick-off is scheduled for 2pm GMT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner of Sunday’s clash will face either Motherwell or St Mirren in the final.

Is Celtic vs Rangers on TV?

Yes, you can catch the semi-final action live on Premier Sports 1 this week.

Celtic vs Rangers Premier Sports Cup live stream details

The match will also be available to watch online. You can stream the action directly via the Premier Sports website, with subscriptions starting at £11.99 per month. Find out more here.

You can also access Premier Sports content through Virgin and Prime Video. You can find more details here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic and Rangers Scottish Premiership form

Celtic were able to secure a convincing 4-0 win against Falkirk in their latest Scottish Premiership outing, but it was only their second victory from their last five games. The reigning champions continue to trail to league leaders Hearts, who still boast a six-point lead despite drawing with St Mirren.

Rangers are unbeaten in their last five Premiership fixtures, with two consecutive wins now under their belt after beating Hibs 1-0 midweek. The Light Blues have started to steadily climb the table, having endured a nightmare start to their season under previous manager Martin.

Rangers also beat Hibs last time out in the Premier Sports Cup, enjoying a 2-0 quarter-final win thanks to goals from Nicolas Raskin and Bojan Miovski. Meanwhile, Celtic thumped previous opponents Partick Thistle 4-0 to secure their place in the last four against Rangers.