Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon is back in management - 13 months after his departure from Parkhead.

The Northern Irishman, who had two stints in charge of the Hoops, has ventured abroad to join Cypriot outfit AC Omonia Nicosia on a two-and-a-half-year deal until the summer of 2024.

The 50-year-old replaces former Rangers defender Henning Berg who was sacked by last season’s league champions after a disappointing campaign to date.

Ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon could be joined by another former Parkhead midfielder in Cyprus. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Omonia currently sit in the bottom half (7th) of the table in Cypriot First Division and Lennon has been tasked with transforming their fortunes.

Lennon, who has also taken charge of Hibernian and Bolton Wanderers, had previously spoken of his desire to work abroad at some point in his career and revealed he had previously held discussions with European clubs.

Speaking earlier this year, he said: “I have spoken to one or two clubs abroad and there is maybe one in the offing still although I can’t touch on it publicly.

“Look at Ange (Postecoglou) coming to Scotland, I think it gives you a fuller outlook on the game.”

Omonia have won their domestic league title 21 times in their history and Lennon, who lifted ten trophies as Celtic manager before resigning from his position last February after their failed ten-in-a-row bid, will now aim to bring success back to the club.

A club statement read: “We would like to inform you that we have proceeded to hire Mr. Neil Lennon as the coach. The cooperation contract lasts until the summer of 2024.

“He worked for six years for one of Scotland’s biggest teams, Celtic, which he coached in 335 games, winning five league titles, four cups and a league cup.

“In addition, in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons it managed to achieve Celtic’s entry into the Champions League groups, while in one year the team also qualified for the last 16 phase of the tournament.

“He also did a great job at Hibernian, where he sat on the bench in 122 games. She managed to bring the team back to the first division of Scotland as champions in the Championship, after a three-year absence, while the following season he finished in 4th place, winning a “ticket” for the Europa League.

“He has been named coach of the year three times and is the only one to have won the treble in Scotland as a coach and footballer. Also, especially during his presence in Celtic, he managed to highlight several young players.

“For the past year, Lennon has chosen to stay off the bench. In a recent interview, he commented on this fact: “I liked this calmer way of life: you invest a little more time in yourself as a person and in your loved ones. I rested, I feel fresh and I am excited for any challenge that comes in front of me.”

“As a footballer, Lennon made 305 appearances for Celtic, winning five league titles, four Scottish Cups, two League Cups, and in 2003 reached the UEFA Cup Final.

“We welcome Mr. Neil Lennon to the OMONIA family and wish him every success.”

His appointment comes after one of Lennon’s former Celtic players, Joe Ledley, insisted he is STILL a club legend, despite a disastrous end to his Parkhead tenure.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has spoken on Fraser Forster and the fixture list. Picture: SNS

The Welshman played for the Hoops between 2010-2014 and enjoyed a very successful spell in Scotland, stating his trophy-laden spell north of the border was all down to Lennon.

Speaking to the Celtic Way, Ledley said: “Lenny came back to Celtic as a difficult time, especially after what Brendan Rodgers had achieved with the club.

“He was under pressure from the moment he took the job for a second time. I’m sure there are people out there who will always worship what Lenny did for Celtic.

“He changed the whole philosophy and style of play when he took over the club from the beginning. He set the tone for other managers to come in and copy that blueprint.

“I am sure he will be a bit hard on himself with regards to not winning then 10 but Lenny will go down as a Celtic legend. There is nothing surer.”

Lennon’s former team-mate Mark Fotheringham has emerged as the lead candidate to become his assistant at Omonia Nicosia.

The 38-year-old has gained extensive knowledge of Cypriot football following an 18-month playing spell with Anorthosis Famagusta during the 2010-11 season.

The midfielder had quite the career. After breaking through at Celtic and a two-year stint at Dundee, Fotheringham joined Freiburg where he spent a season. It led to a Switzerland, followed by Norwich City, Dundee United, a spell in Cyprus and playing under Felix Magath at Fulham. He is now assistant boss at 3.Bundesliga side FC Ingolstadt 04.

Fotheringham, a UEFA pro-licence holder, also boasts impressive coaching credentials following two successful years with German second tier outfit Ingalstadt.

He has reportedly held talks with Omonia over the last 48 hours and GlasgowWorld understands Lennon is eager for a deal to be concluded in time for Fotheringham to join him before Saturday’s first league match against Doxa.