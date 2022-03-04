The Hoops finished the month undefeated domestically, picking up 13 points from a possible 15

Ange Postecoglou insists his Celtic players ability to remain patient in tight games during the month of February helped secure his latest accolade.

The Australian boss scooped his latest Glen’s Manager of the Month award for the third time this season after previously winning the prize in October and January.

The Hoops started the month of February with a decisive 3-0 Old Firm derby success over defending champions Rangers at Parkhead before thrashing Motherwell 4-0 at Fir Park just a couple of days later.

Further important league wins against Aberdeen and Dundee, coupled with a goalless draw on their travels against Hibernian last weekend ensured Celtic finished the month unbeaten, picking up 13 points in the title race.

They also progressed to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals, courtesy of a 4-0 victory over Raith Rovers.

Commenting on his latest award, Postecoglou said: “We are delighted again to receive this award, but once again we receive it as a group.

“It is something which reflects our real collective effort in delivering positive performances and results for our fans.

“We have been able to find some real consistency again across the past month, being patient in games against tough opponents and trusting ourselves through our play to reach our goals, something I have been really pleased with and something we will strive to continue.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou keeps tabs on football in his homeland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, added: “Celtic have had another great month, with Ange Postecoglou’s side maintaining their first-place league position with a series of impressive victories throughout February.