The clock is now ticking down towards Deadline Day and clubs are starting to pick up the pace to finalise any remaining deals they desire this summer.

Both Celtic and Rangers remain linked with further deals before the transfer window closes for 2025. The two Glasgow rivals could still oversee signings and sales before the official deadline as they prepare for another interesting Scottish Premiership season.

Following the latest round of league fixtures, we’ve gathered up some new transfer rumours for both Celtic and Rangers to see you into the midway point of this week.

Celtic will sign ‘up to four’ new players on one condition

Celtic are looking to end their transfer window with a bang as they eye up to four potential new signings before the deadline. The Hoops have taken a more reserved approach to their business so far this summer when it’s come down to the money but they could be set for further deals if all goes according to plan.

Football Insider has reported that Celtic will ‘bring in up to four new signings’ before the market closes, providing they qualify for the Champions League group phase. Should they secure their place, the Hoops are expected to oversee a busy end to the window but activity will be significantly less if they are knocked out of the competition.

Brendan Rodgers’ side need to make it through just one last round of Champions League qualifying to make it through to the main phase of the tournament. Celtic will face either Slovan Bratislava or Kazakh side FC Kairat to determine their European fate.

Club ‘open talks’ over potential £5.1m Rangers deal

Rangers are nearing the end of a busy summer transfer window but there could still be deals to finalise before the deadline. The Light Blues have seen a handful of players leave the club following the expiration of their contracts but with just weeks left of the window, interest is being shown that could lead to potential sales.

Jefte is one of the targets on opposition clubs’ radars right now. Brazilian club Palmeiras have reportedly ‘opened talks’ with Rangers over potentially striking a deal for the full-back.

That’s according to Brazilian transfer expert Andre Hernan, who has claimed that ‘talks are ongoing’ to bring Jefte back to home soil. The 21-year-old left former club Fluminense last year to sign for the Light Blues, penning his first senior full-time contract outside of Brazil.

However, after just a year, he is already being linked with a return. Hernan reports that Palmeiras chiefs are ‘determined’ to get a deal over the line for Jefte, which could see them fork out as much as €6 million (£5.1m) for his signature, via Record Sport.

Jefte is under contract at Ibrox until 2028 and as a key player at the club, Rangers are currently under no pressure to facilitate a sale.

