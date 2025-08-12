Rangers signings have been lauded by a former player and coach

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Dodds reckons Rangers have got their explosive nature back on the flanks thanks to a recruit from abroad and Sheffield Wednesday.

The former striker returned to Ibrox in Barry Ferguson’s interim coaching staff last season, now back on punditry duties ahead of campaign 25/26. He has been watching on amid an extensive recruitment drive from head coach Russell Martin, with Djedi Gassama scoring key goals in Champions League qualifying following an exit from Sheffield Wednesday amid their financial turmoil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He teamed up with Olivier Antman, who was only signed last week, to inspire Rangers to a 3-0 Champions League third round qualifier first leg win against Viktoria Plzen. Gassama scored twice and Antman laid on an assist, with Cyriel Dessers also netting. It’s the type of direct play Rangers have missed according to the club favourite.

Rangers transfer verdict on Oliver Antman and Djeidi Gassama

Dodds said: “It wasn’t bad was it? He’s (Antman) just been thrown off the aeroplane and onto on the pitch! I thought he was excellent. I think it's a side that I've spoke to Neil McCann about it. No disrespect to anybody who played there, but they needed that explosiveness, they needed that pace, they needed that running energy.

“I think with the three they had last week, Gassama, Antman and Big Cyriel back in the team who loves to run beyond, I think they were really good in that area, and it showed. They blew Plzen away.

“Those three were a big part of that as well, so brilliant display from Antman, has to keep him going, wingers can be inconsistent. I wouldn't expect that all the time but the two wingers that Rangers have brought in have certainly shown so far that they're more than capable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyriel Dessers Rangers future

One of the players mentioned by Dodds, Dessers, was someone he got to know during his short stint behind the scenes at Rangers. Amid some transfer rumours that an exit could be on the horizon, Dodds thinks his former club could benefit from the Nigerian international. He said: “I wouldn't say he's an enigma. I would say Cyriel Dessers is an absolute pleasure to work with, he is a sponge, he wants to learn, he works ever so hard out in the training ground. Always staying out, just asks you questions, wants to try and pick your brain, an absolute brilliant guy.

“He will not hide from anybody even in hard times, and I'm not surprised that again he came in last week and did what he did and got his goal. That is just him, he doesn't hide from anybody, and that's nothing but plaudits to him.

“Whether Rangers want him to stay or not... I think Russell Martin said there's been an offer made, it doesn't suit Rangers. So it's a case of he stays until somebody can come up with the right offer, if it doesn't come then he stays, and I think that will be beneficial to Rangers, I really do.”

Billy Dodds was promoting Premier Sports’ coverage of Scottish football including over 80 matches from the Scottish Premiership, Premier Sports Cup, Scottish Cup and KDM Evolution Trophy. Fans can watch an entire season of football for only £99 using promo code PSCUP25.