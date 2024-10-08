Celtic + Newcastle United set to join exclusive club including Real Madrid as 'elite' status provides upgrade
Celtic and Newcastle United are set to be two inductees to an elite footballing circle.
According to reliable football kit website, Footy Headlines, the Premiership champions “will become an Adidas elite club from the 25-26 season.” Premier League side Newcastle and Serie A’s Roma also come into the category alongside Brendan Rodgers’ side.
Currently, the club are B tier premium. Their move up the Adidas ranking charts will see Celtic rewarded with authentic kits (Heat.Dry technology) and the Trefoil logo on their third shirt. Real Madrid, Juventus, Man Utd and Bayern Munich are some of the other clubs in this bracket.
Speaking on the Adidas deal in 2020, now Celtic chairman Peter Lawwell said at the time: “We are delighted to enter this new, long-term partnership with adidas, one of the world’s leading sports brands. We warmly welcome adidas to the Celtic Family and look forward to an exciting and successful partnership.
“We know through our discussions with adidas that they, as a prestige brand, were eager to be associated with a club of Celtic’s stature and proud history - to be connected to the passion and commitment of our supporters and to Celtic’s wider vision and values.
“Likewise, everyone at Celtic is delighted to be partnering with one of the dominant names in sportswear manufacturing, an organisation which represents quality and excellence.
“This is a hugely significant new partnership for Celtic and our supporters and allows us to look to the future with confidence. To be able to create this fantastic new relationship demonstrates the strength and stability of the Club and the power of our enduring story.
