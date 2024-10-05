Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Motherwell manager has reacted to action against Hibs.

Stuart Kettlewell says there’s plenty more to come from striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos at Motherwell - with Andy Halliday also keen on a scoring run.

The Fir Park side made it six wins from seven across all competitions with goals from the striker and midfield pair in a 2-1 success against Hibs. Motherwell took the lead in the second half through their Australian striker after riding a wave of Hibs chances but Junior Hoilett then put the Easter Road hosts back on level terms.

Nectar Triantis had been booked in the first half for diving and a foul on Tony Watt resulted in a second yellow and dismissal. Kofi Balmer then launched a long throw into the box and Halliday - formerly of Hearts - silenced those giving him stick by netting a priceless winner.

Having also played for Rangers, the experienced midfielder was the subject of taunts from home supporters but it was jubilant away fans singing his name by full-time. Having signed a permanent deal in the summer after time at Hearts, Halliday’s manager had nothing but praise for him post-match.

Kettlewell said: “I was trying to protect him coming up to do the press! Andy’s been wanting to pitch in with goals. His performances have been great. We know his quality and experience. I know he wants to pitch in with as many goals and assists as he can with the role he plays.

“He, like all our senior players, have contributed massively. Some big performances again, another bit for us to build on and real competition to get into the team. I think you give yourself every chance to stay in when performing and picking up points.”

After an injury disrupted the start of his Motherwell career, Stamatelopoulos scored his first goal for the club on his second start, having also been called up for the Australian national team this week. Kettlewell explained: “Especially happy for Apostolos to get his first goal.

“It’s been a frustrating period for him. It’s promising. If you look at seven league games now and the cup run, it’s been hard to find some partnerships, especially in that forward area with injuries and a few setbacks. There’s a club golf day next week and he was due to play in that, but the wife put the foot down as she is just over and he’s trying to spend some time with them!

“The call-up has probably thrown a spanner in the works but it’s always a great thing for a player to get called up for your national team. I am especially pleased that call has come with the lack of game time he’s had and that probably indicated what the Australian national team think of him. If we can get him on the pitch more, I think you’ll see more of what he gave us today, not just the goal but all-round game.”

On the game, Kettlewell added: “I didn’t think we were great in the first half at all, we rode our luck. They had plenty of pressure and plenty of efforts at our goal. I thought it became a far more evenly matched game of football and I am delighted with the bits of quality at set-plays. There’s so many players in my team at the moment performing to a high level.”