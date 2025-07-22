Celtic are assessing their options to replace the recently departed Nicolas Kuhn.

The agent of a long-standing Celtic target has discussed his client’s current position and revealed his stance on moving to Glasgow this summer.

The Hoops are on the market for new attacking options this transfer window as they prepare to defend their Scottish Premiership title once again.

Celtic recently sold star player Nicolas Kuhn to Italian side Como for an initial fee of £16.5 million, leaving Brendan Rodgers with a spot to fill on the roster. One man who has been identified as Kuhn’s replacement is Michel-Ange Balikwisha of Royal Antwerp, and the door seems to be open for them to table an offer.

Celtic target’s agent reveals transfer stance

Stef Wils, manager of Royal Antwerp, recently admitted it was a possibility that the club would sell Balikwisha this summer.

“That's possible, yes,” the coach told Nieuwsblad. “I’m just working with the guys who are here at the moment. They all have the qualities to play here, so it would be foolish not to use them.”

The Belgian side are currently struggling for cash and are looking to sell a number of players in order to boost their financial situation. Balikwisha’s current contract is due to expire next June, so if Royal Antwerp do not strike a deal this window, they run the high risk of losing him as a free agent in 2026.

His agent has revealed the winger’s stance on signing for Celtic, who have reportedly come ‘close’ to bringing the 24-year-old to Parkhead in time for the new season.

Celtic need to ‘come forward’ for winger

Speaking to Record Sport, Balikwisha’s agent Jibril Rekkab has revealed the current situation regarding Celtic’s interest in his player. While the winger is open to the idea of joining Rodgers’ Scottish champions, the ball is in the club’s court to get things moving towards a potential deal.

“Michel-Ange is not closed to the idea of joining Celtic, but the club would still have to come forward. No discussions are underway,” Rekkab said.

Celtic have been showing interest in Balikwisha for more than a year now and were ‘ready’ to table an offer prior to his recent injury. He has been shortlisted as one of their ‘top wide options’ to replace the recently departed Kuhn.

Balikwisha is a versatile forward who primarily plays out wide but has also been deployed as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder and centre-forward over the years.

The Belgian contributed four goals and three assists throughout all competitions last season. He made most of his appearances at left-wing but also featured in attacking midfield. However, injuries ate into most of his season, with muscle problems and a torn thigh injury seeing him side-lined for the majority of the campaign.

