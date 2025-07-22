The talented player at Celtic has completed a season long loan move.

A Celtic talent has left his new manager - and Parkhead legend - excited after an instant impact out on loan.

Under the new Cooperation System brought in by the Scottish FA, stars aged between 16 and 21 who are eligible for Scotland national teams can make loan moves to the lower leagues but with options to move back and forth between their parent club and the cooperation club. It’s a move to increase competitive minutes for youngsters and one beneficiary is Jude Bonnar, who has moved to Championship side Ayr United on loan for the 25/26 Championship term.

They are managed by Scott Brown and the Parkhead icon has wasted no time deploying his Hoops connections to land Bonnar. He made an instant impact in the Premier Sports Cup as the attack-minded midfielder netted a tidy goal during a 4-0 drubbing of Arbroath. Speaking post match, Bonnar revealed the Brendan Rodgers chat that made the move reality.

Brendan Rodgers role in Celtic transfer exit

He told club media: “So when I found, just before pre season, that the manager at Celtic, also the gaffer here, been talking about it, and obviously the cooperation and stuff, when I had that opportunity come here, I just agreed to it straight away.

“It was tough but coming on, you can see the players are clued up on the shape, in possession, out of possession, so they make it easier for me getting the ball, work as a team without the ball. And then my goal, I just dropped the edge of the box, just seen that I had a lot of space, then got the ball and just wiggled my way through and just got the shot off.”

Brown meanwhile is excited about what the Celtic talent could bring to his Ayr United side that made the Premiership play-offs last season. He said: “He’s got a great understanding of football. He’s also very, very good in the press as well. He gets after people, he closes down, and then there’s calmness on the ball.

What Scott Brown makes of Celtic talent

“It’s making the right decisions at the right times. And he’s been at a big club, and he understands what Brendon and people like that want.

“So for him to come here and to do that for us, he’s been exceptional. His finish was exceptional, and he’s managed to chop inside have that little bit of calmness and, right foot, slides it into the top corner. So hopefully there is a lot more of that to come.”

Brown added to the Ayrshire Post about the talent he has signed from Celtic: "Jude's a top talent and is at a fantastic club. Because of that, he understands how to press and get after people. But you still need quality and he has a lot of that. He has an incredible amount of composure for a 19-year-old lad and his goal today showed that."