The Rapid Vienna winger is understood to be 'very close' to joining the Hoops having secured a work permit.

Celtic are closing in on their first January transfer signing with Nicolas Kuhn ready to turn down interest from clubs in Italy and Germany in favour of a move to Parkhead.

The versatile German winger, who has been capped at under-20 level for his country, is expected to finalise his switch next week. A fee in the region of £2.8million is close to being agreed between the Hoops and Austrian club Rapid Vienna.

Football Scotland claim Parkhead chiefs have 'pushed hard' in recent days to get the deal over the line after revealing the Scottish champions had an initial bid for Kuhn, which was just short of Rapid's asking price, turned down.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to add more strength in the wide areas for the Scottish Premiership title run-in and has been keeping a watchful eye on the 24-year-old this term after netting three goals and contributing seven assists in 22 appearances in all competitions.

It is understood that Vienna have already started their hunt for a replacement as they are now consigned to losing Kuhn this month. Sporting director Markus Katzer admitted earlier this week: "In principle, I don't want to comment on any rumours. But I can confirm that we actually have concrete offers on the table for Nicolas Kuhn, but I don't want to name the interested clubs."