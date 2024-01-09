Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nicolas Kuhn is reportedly closing in on a permanent move to Celtic after it became clear that Rapid Vienna could be tempted into selling the winger.

The German-born wide man emerged on the Hoops' transfer radar earlier this month and initial reports claimed he could be signed for around £2.5million this month, with Rapid looking to net almost four times the £500,000 they signed him for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kuhn, who has scored seven goals and provided 10 assists across an 18-month spell in the Austrian Bundesliga, was previously on the books of Bayern Munich before moving to Rapid in the summer of 2022.

Loading....

Rapid's sporting director Markus Katzer previously attempted to suppress any transfer speculation by suggesting he was expecting all of their players to remain at the club beyond January. He stated: "I assume that everyone will be with us in the second half of the season. I haven't heard anything to the contrary."

However, the club official now appears to have changed his tune after hinting that if a high offer is forthcoming for the 24-year-old, they would need to consider it. Speaking to Sky Sports, he admitted: "Every player has his price. If the offer is right, of course you have to deal with it."