Ange Postecoglou is a long-term admirer of the Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors hitman and the club have made their move to sign him

Celtic have submitted a £3million bid to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors for South Korean international Cho Gue-sung - and the offer has reportedly gazumped FSV Mainz approach for the striker.

The World Cup star seemed set for a move to the Bundesliga side after Mainz tabled an offer of around £2.7m last week, but the Scottish champions officially entered the race to sign 24-year-old on Sunday and are now leading the battle for his signature.

Football Scotland claim former Manchester United favourite Park Ji-Sung is currently in London to hold talks on behalf of the K-League 1 club as their technical director. It is understood Jeonbuk have reluctantly accepted a permanent exit is on the cards this month, with interest continuing to grow across Europe.

South Korea's forward Cho Gue-sung takes part in a training session at Al Egla

Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou is seeking another forward option with Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis heavily linked and close to joining Japanese outfit Urwara Red Diamonds. Gue-sung has been on the Parkhead club’s transfer radar for several weeks.

Reports in Asia state that Mainz are set to withdraw their interest in the frontman rather than return with improved terms. Should the German side turn their attention elsewhere, it would leave the door open for Celtic to clinch a deal for the in-demand hitman, who impressed at the World Cup finals in Qatar last month.

Gue-sung became the first player from his country to score a double in their group stage match against Ghana and with Giakoumakis believed to be on the verge of completing a lucrative move, Postecoglou will have his sights firmly fixed on another successful raid on the Asian market.

Japanese outlet Sports Hochi claim negotiations between Urawa, who finished a disappointing 10th place in the J-League last season, and Celtic for Giakoumakis are nearing completion, with a reported transfer fee in the region of £6million.

Giorgos Giakoumakis could be on his way out of Celtic.

The striker still has four years left on his contract but the Glasgow giants are unlikely to stand in his way if they can make a profit on the £2.5m they paid to bring him to the club in the summer of 2021. The ambitious Saitama club are owned and financially backed by electronics and car company Mitsubishi but have not won the top-flight title for 17 years.

New Polish manager Maciej Skorza is eager to mount a league challenge this season and is well aware of Giakoumakis, who had a loan spell in Poland two years ago at Gornik Zabrze.

Celtic have a number of other attacking alternatives on their January shortlist, with Rosenborg’s Casper Tengstedt and Stal Mielic striker Said Hamulic other names being considered.