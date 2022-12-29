Park Ji-Sun has been speaking about the chances of Cho Gue-Sung leaving for Europe during the January transfer window.

Former Manchester United star Park Ji-Sung has issued his verdict on the possibility of Cho Gue-Sung joining Celtic.

Gue-Sung has been heavily linked with a move to Parkhead this winter having impressed for South Korea as the World Cup. The striker currently plays for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in his home country, and he has netted eight goals in 31 appearances for the club. He is now being tipped to make the move to Europe, and Celtic are said to be keen on making the move happen.

The Bhoys are said to be keen to sign a striker during this window, also keeping an eye on Sunderland’s Ross Stewart, among others, and it seems Gue-Sung could be an option. Ahead of a possible deal, former United star Park, who is now technical director of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, has been speaking about Gue-Sung’s talent and whether it is the right time for him to make the move to Europe.

“The most important thing for Cho is to succeed in Europe and be focused on achieving good results rather than just going to Europe itself. The player will also now think about which team to sign for and when to leave,” said the former midfielder. “I will also be involved in this and help him make his decision. The timing and team are the most important issues for him.”

Gue-Sung has attracted interes from a number of European clubs with his World Cup performances, and it’s reported he could cost somewhere between £1million and £2million. It will be interesting to see whether Celtic do wind up making an approach, but it seems Park won’t stand in the forward’s way if he does wish to depart in the January window.

