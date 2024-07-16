Paulo Bernardo is expected to make the move to Celtic this summer after a successful loan spell. | Getty Images

Scottish champions Celtic are edging closer to a deal for Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo after a successful loan spell last season.

Portuguese outlet A Bola claims that the 22-year-old is ‘almost certain’ to return to Parkhead this summer after making a lasting impression on manager Brendan Rodgers last term.

Bernardo made a combined total of 33 appearances across all competitions last season and registered four goals and three assists for the Hoops as they lifted a Premiership and Scottish Cup double after a hard-fought title battle with rivals Rangers.

Reports from Portugal claim that Bernardo is keen to return to Glasgow. A Bola reports that Celtic are keen to strike a deal that is lower than the initial £5.8m demanded by Benfica but adds that the Portuguese side are looking to get at least half of that figure for the 21-time Portugal U21 international.

Meanwhile, journalist Stephen McGowan of the Daily Mail claims that a £3.5m deal has already been struck and adds that discussion over personal terms have already begun.

Bernardo was left out of Benfica’s most recent pre-season friendly against Celta Vigo and it is suspected that he won’t play again for the Lisbon based side after a 14-year association with the club that he joined aged eight.

Neil Lennon hopes to block Rangers transfer

Rapid Bucharest boss Neil Lennon is adamant that he won't be selling star striker Albion Rrahmani this summer despite interest from Scottish heavyweights Rangers.

The Gers are keen to add a clinical centre forward to their team after missing out on the Premiership title for the third year in a row. Ex-Celtic boss Lennon sees Rrahmani as a huge part of his team going forward, having netted 19 goals in 30 appearances last season.

The capital side had been linked with a move for Fiorentina's out of favour attacker Louis Munteanu as a possible replacement for Rrahmani but Rapid Bucharest shareholder Victor Angelescu has dismissed these rumours and insists that Rrahmani will continue to lead the line for Lennon’s new-look team.

Speaking to fanatik.ro (via Daily Record) he said: "With us, taking into account that there is a great possibility that Rrahmani will not leave, I don't think we will go down that track again.

"We have already brought in a striker, Rrahmani we hope to stay. Burmaz remains 100%. We are pretty much covered on that post. From my point of view, yes, it is a closed track Louis Munteanu. As long as Rrahmani does not leave, we will not go."