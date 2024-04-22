Hampden drama played out on Saturday

An EFL star has labelled a penalty decision that went in Celtic’s favour against Aberdeen as horrific.

The flashpoint occured in extra-time, after the Dons had gone in front through Bojan Miovski before Nicolas Kuhn and James Forrest goals. Ester Sokler forced the crazy game to an additional 30 minutes and Matt O’Riley had Celtic ahead in that period, before controversy struck.

Cameron Carter-Vickers looked to have fouled Aberdeen’s Junior Hoilett inside the box and the head in hands reaction from the defender looked to sum up dawning Celtic anxiety over a penalty kick. But Don Robertson had awarded a foul to the Hoops for a Hoilett foul in the build-up to the goal.

Eventually, the game was taken to penalty kicks through a dramatic Angus MacDonald header and Celtic prevailed as 6-5 winners on penalty kicks. Wycombe right-back Jack Grimmer - who started his career at the Dons - couldn’t believe what he was watching. He posted on social media: “Gets worse every time you see it. A truly horrendous decision.”

Michael Stewart said on co-commentary for Premier Sports: “That's what they've given it for? No way. The challenge on Alistair Johnston on Junior Hoilett. That's really harsh That's unbelievable. There's nobody from the Celtic team even claiming for one.

“That's astonishing, it really is. It's a penalty. I think the officials have let them down on that one. Don Robertson has awarded a foul to the defending team I don't know why he's allowed the game to continue if he feels that is a free-kick."