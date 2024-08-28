The goalkeeper has been on the move this summer | SNS Group

He left Tottenham for Celtic and has opened up on the decision.

A Celtic player insists he wouldn’t change his decision to leave Tottenham for Parkhead as he joins a Scottish Championship club on loan.

Tobi Oluwayemi joined Celtic in 2021 from Spurs and has since had loans at Cork City and Admira Wacker. An England youth international, he now joins Dunfermline Athletic on loan. He will compete with Deniz Mehmet for the gloves in the Scottish second tier.

Speaking to club media on his decision to join Dunfermline - where he links up with ex-Celtic teammate Ewan Otoo - Oluwayemi says there’s no regrets over initially leaving Tottenham for Celtic. He said: “You get to an age and a point where you need to think about yourself and your own future.

“My brother was still at Spurs, he was two years older than me and I also learned from his experience, seeing what he was doing, deciding that might not be for me and an opportunity in Scotland was there.

“I know things and I have heard things about different clubs. At this club I know Ewan Otoo very well, he has told me about the club. I have played against Dunfermline before, I have been to the stadium and seen the fans and what it means to them. I think it is a big club with good things going on.

“Ewan and I are very close. I speak to him everyday regardless and when he heard that I might be coming here he has told me what this place can do for me and what I can do for the place. It has helped him when he left Celtic and I felt that it is a good option.”