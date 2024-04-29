Celtic player set for talks over his future as ideal transfer destination named after working with club icon
A young Celtic goalkeeper is said to be keen on a move back to the Scottish Championship after building senior experience in the division.
Josh Clarke has spent some of the second half of this season at Ayr United. Hoops icon and Ayr boss Scott Brown used his Parkhead contacts to bring the shot-stopper in on loan for the rest of the season in February, and he’s since played 12 times.
A Northern Ireland youth international, the youngster had featured in the Celtic ‘B’ team based in the Lowland League, but he has enjoyed the step up to the second tier. He kept a clean sheet on Saturday during a 0-0 draw with Partick Thistle.
Ayr United have one more Championship game to go this season, against Dunfermline at home, as they look to finish as high as fifth. According to the Scottish Sun, Clarke has admitted ‘he would love to extend his stay’ at Somerset Park after impressing on loan.
He said: "I've really enjoyed my time here, even though it's been fairly brief.
"It's been an amazing experience to get the amount of games I've had in the Championship. It's great for my future development. I'll speak to Celtic when my loan is finished here. They will decide what is best for me."
It’s set to be a summer of goalkeeping change at Parkhead. Joe Hart is retiring at the end of the season which will leave the number one spot vacated. Scott Bain is another senior option but Benjamin Siegrist could also move on amid a lack of first-team minutes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.