Whelan was not impressed by the Japanese international’s comments at the weekend

Former Aberdeen Striker Noel Whelan has accused Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi of showing his current side “a lack of respect” after he talked up the prospect of one day earning a move to the Premier League.

The Japanese forward has been a revelation since moving to Parkhead from Vissel Kobe during the summer, scoring eight goals in 11 appearances for the Hoops.

Furuhashi stated in a press conference at the weekend that he reckons good performances for Celtic could lead to a big-money move down south.

The Glasgow giants have a successful track record of developing players with Virgil van Dijk, Kieran Tierney, Odsonne Edouard and Victor Wanyama all now starring in England.

Furuhashi, who came off the bench during Japan’s 1-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia last Thursday, said: “Many players go from Scotland to the EPL.

“It’s motivating to see Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal) do well. Good results could open that path for me, but I have to get the results to survive at Celtic and the Japan National Team.

“I want to do the best I can and contribute to (both) teams.”

However, his comments did not impress Whelan, who believes Furuhashi should be focusing on the job at hand rather than mulling over a potential transfer further down the line.

The ex-Leeds United and Dons forward told Football Insider: “Right now, he has to concentrate on the club who signed him.

“Rather than talking about speculation about the Premier League, first and foremost he has to do his job with Celtic.

“If he does that job right, then speculation will come his way and there will be offers.

“The last thing that Celtic will want to hear right now is him talking about the Premier League when he’s got a massive job ahead of him at the club.

“He’s been there what – two minutes? It shows you a little bit of a lack of respect if you ask me.