Hatate’s stunning opener and Giorgos Giakoumakis’ second goal in as many games secured a massive three points for the Hoops

Ange Postecoglou claimed he was not surprised by Reo Hatate’s ferocious long-range strike which opened the scoring during Celtic’s crucial 2-1 victory over Hearts.

The Hoops manager has been a long-time admirer of the Japanese utility man since the moment he coached in the J-League.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renowned more for his defensive duties, Hatate stunned the capacity crowd inside Tynecastle with a 25-yard piledriver which rocketed past Jambos goalkeeper Craig Gordon into the net.

Celtic's Reo Hatate wheels away to celebrate after scoring the opener against Hearts. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

However, Postecoglou was not shocked by what he had witnessed from the 24-year-old as his side clinched a hard-fought three points on Australia Day.

He told Celtic TV: “It was a brilliant strike. During his junior career, he played as a striker as well, so he’s got that in his locker and there’s more to come from him.

“Reo has set a high bar for himself after the first game but I knew he would back it up. It was a super goal and I thought he played really well.

“He tired a bit in the second half which is only natural but I thought him and Matt (O’Riley), on his first game, handled themselves very well in that new set-up.

“That’s the beauty of the players we’ve brought in, they’re all in their early 20s and are really hungry and ambitious. We’re forming a good nucleus, not just for this year but beyond.”

On a largely positive night for the Celtic boss in Edinburgh, O’Riley also impressed on his debut as the swashbuckling midfielder provided an assist to step up Giorgos Giakoumakis’ for the Hoops second goal.

An impressive debut from Celtic's Matt O'Riley now begs the question as to whether he can become the fifth player at the club to score on their first appearance at Celtic Park, which rolls around on Saturday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Postecoglou added: “I thought he did really well. Matt had two or three sessions with us and this isn’t an easy place to come and play. To make his debut here and have the impact he had I thought was outstanding.

“We know Giorgos had a difficult first half of the season but he’s worked hard to get himself back fit, he wants to lead the line and I thought he worked awfully hard. I’m pleased he got his reward.

“I’m super proud of the lads. We obviously had to make some changes and they’ve been in good form but I thought we played really well.

“We created a number of chances and should’ve finished the game off earlier.

“They got their goal back but even then I thought we defended really well and it was great to get the three points.

“We’re running really low at the moment (on players) but at the same time they’re not making excuses, we move on with it and it’s credit to the playing squad and staff that we get the job done.”

Giakoumakis reckons his winning goal will have done his confidence the world of good.

The imposing Greek striker has endured a frustrating start to his Parkhead career through injury but has returned from the winter re-energised after netting his second goal in as many games.

Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis (left) with manager Ange Postecoglou at full time after the 2-1 win over Hearts at Tynecastle. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

He added: “It is really important for me (to score) and it was really important for the team. I needed to score in a big game.

“I don’t care how I score. A goal is a goal. Even if I’m on the line or if I score from midfield with a direct shot, for me it’s the same. That was my main goal since the summer.

“I’m healthy now and feel I can contribute to this effort and help the team. We’re happy, it’s a big win and that’s the most important thing.

“Obviously we could’ve scored more goals in the first-half and also the second half but our final pass or our finishing let us down.

“In the end it was really tough. We controlled the game at times and if we were a little bit more concentrated in our finishing we could’ve secured the result much earlier.