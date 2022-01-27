Ange Postecoglou’s side stay four points behind leaders Rangers but were given a real scare at Tynecastle

Celtic survived a strong second half fightback from Hearts to grind out a 2-1 victory at Tynecastle in what was a fantastic advert for Scottish football.

Ange Postecoglou’s side remain hot on the heels of Premiership leaders Rangers but they were given a real scare by the Jambos in a pulsating contest played at a great pace.

The visitors eased into a two-goal lead after Reo Hatate’s thunderous 25-yard drive was followed by a clever flicked finish from Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Celtic's Giorgios Giakoumakis scores to make it 2-0 against Hearts at Tynecastle. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

However the Jambos improved after the break as striker Liam Boyce slotted home to reduce the deficit before passing up the chance to equalise when his penalty struck the inside of the post.

In the 13th minute of the match, both sets of supporters and players paid a touching tribute to 13-year-old Hearts fans Devin Gordon, who died after being struck by a train at Bathgate Station on Wednesday, January 19.

Should Celtic manage to catch Rangers at the top of the table, Postecoglou’s side will look back on this result as a significant turning point in the title race come the end of the season.

GlasgowWorld rates how Ange Postecoglou’s side performed:

JOE HART - 7

Enjoyed a fairly quiet first half and a commanding presence between the sticks when called upon, claiming several crosses with ease

JOSIP JURANOVIC - 8

The Croatian covered every blade of grass. Broke forward at every opportunity and was involved in creating several chances from middle to front

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - 7

USA international was under threat at times from Liam Boyce in the first half but settled into the game as it went on and was steady enough

CARL STARFELT - 7

Ellis Simms made his Hearts debut against Celtic.

Was involved in a lot of important battles and did well on the whole under pressure from Boyce who did his best to prove a menace to the Hoops centre-back pairing

GREG TAYLOR - 6

Didn’t advanced forward as much as he would’ve liked and was caught out of position on certain occasions. Not his best performance

NIR BITTON - 8

Wearing the captain’s armband in Callum McGregor’s absence. The Israeli used his physicality well and did the ugly work in a deep-lying midfield role as he protected the back four

MATT O’RILEY - 8

Very impressive debut given he hadn’t played competitively for a few weeks. Looked comfortable in possession and provided a smart assist for Giakoumakis’ goal. Replaced in the closing stages after calf seized up

REO HATATE - 9

Celtic's Reo Hatate wheels away to celebrate after scoring the opener against Hearts. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Rifled a stunning strike past Craig Gordon from long-range and was a cool head for Celtic in the middle of the park, often soaking up any pressure and winning his individual duals across the pitch. Always looked to spark attacking opportunities

JAMES FORREST - 5

Quiet game and struggled to make much of an impact. Looked surprisingly off the pace at various stages of the match

FELIPE JOTA - 8

First start since suffering a hamstring injury at the beginning of December. Was a key figure in all of Celtic’s attacks and displayed great vision with passing and constant movement. Replaced after an hour

GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS - 8

Extra work during winter break is paying off. Netted his second goal in as many games with a delightful front-post flick that slid under Gordon. Provided a powerful aerial threat and often connected with dangerous balls into the Hearts box. Looks back to his ruthless best

SUBS

LIEL ABADA - 6

Rested after picking up a knock against Alloa at the weekend but was lively after replacing Jota and tried his best to offer a creative outlet as Celtic tired late in the second half

JAMES McCARTHY - 4

Brought on to provide fresh legs in the middle of the park for the final five minutes and helped his tiring team-mates see the game out

ISMAILA SORO - 3

Replaced Hatate in the fourth minutes of injury-time and had little time to do anything of note