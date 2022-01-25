The legendary Dutch figure passed away earlier today at the age of 75 following a battle with dementia

Old Firm managers Ange Postecoglou and Giovanni van Bronckhorst have paid their respects to former Celtic boss Wim Jansen following his death aged 75.

The Dutchman, who is fondly remember for stopping Rangers from winning ten-in-a-row during the 1997/98 season - sadly lost his battle with dementia earlier today.

During his brief 12 month spell in charge at Parkhead, Jansen signed iconic Hoops striker Henrik Larsson from Feyenoord for £650,000 - a deal that would later prove to be one of the best transfers in Celtic’s history.

Wim Jansen at his unveiling as Celtic manager. Picture: SNS

His international teammate Johan Cruyff considered Jansen to be one of only four men worth paying attention to when they spoke about football.

Paying his own fitting tribute to Jansen during his press conference Postecoglou insisted the legendary Dutch figure will forever be remembered at Celtic.

He said: “It’s sad news obviously for his family and for our football club, and all the organisations he has been involved with.

“He’s a massive name in Dutch football, both as a player and a manager.

“I’ve often said that for all of us, we get the privilege of coming through these clubs and our ultimate ambition is to leave some sort of mark or legacy. He did that in 12 months.

“The impact he had in just one year at this football club is fantastic.

“Obviously he had a similar journey to mine, from Japan to here way back then.

Murdo MacLeod and Wim Jansen celebrate winning the 1997-98 Premier Division title. Picture: SNS

“As I said, he’s left an indelible mark and for all of us it’s what you hope for at the end of it when you stop doing what you’ve loved, it’s that you’ve belonged somewhere and made a mark somewhere.

“That keeps everything you’ve done alive and with Wim, that’s definitely the case, both in Dutch football and particularly here at our club. He’ll be forever remembered.”

Jansen masterminded the Hoops league and League Cup double during his time in Glasgow but never worked as a manager in football again following his departure from Parkhead.

He did return to his beloved Feyenoord to work as technical advisor and assistant manager to then boss Gertjan Verbeek.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst stated his countryman coached him as a young player coming up through the ranks at Feyenoord

He admitted: “I’m very sad to here the news that Wim Jansen has gone. I have known the family for many years and I am thinking of them.

Willie Donachie in action for Scotland during their stunning but ultimately doomed 3-2 win over Holland at the 1978 World Cup. Rene van der Kerkhof, left, and Wim Jansen are the Dutch players. Picture: Colorsport/Shutterstock

“Wim was the coach when I was a youth player. He let me train with the first-team, players who were two or three years older than I was.

“He saw my potential when I was young and really helped me in my development as a player, so I have really good memories of Wim.