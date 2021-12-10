Ange Postecoglou’s rotated his squad and can be pleased with the performance of his second-string

A much-changed Celtic side closed out their Europa League group stage campaign with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Real Betis at Parkhead but the result was overshadowed by further injuries to key players.

The Hoops already knew their fate heading into this match, so manager Ange Postecoglou opted to change his entire starting line-up from the side that began Sunday’s 3-0 win over Dundee United in a bid to give his fringe players the chance to showcase their talent in Europe and rest others.

His youngsters impressed in the early stages with centre-back Stephen Welsh flicking home a header from Liel Abada’s corner after just three minutes.

However, an early setback arrived when Swiss striker Albian Ajeti pulled up with a hamstring injury after chasing down a clearance, which meant Postecoglou, who was keen to rest star man Kyogo Furuhashi, had to turn to the Japanese forward to spearhead their attack.

The Spanish outfit, who shocked Barcelona 1-0 at the Nou Camp on Saturday and sit third in the La Liga table, outlined their quality in the second half.

Lead striker Borja Iglesias had his 69th minute effort tipped on to the post by stand-in Hoops goalkeeper Scott Bain before the ball cannoned back off the him into the net.

Furuhashi, who had looked lively since stepping off the bench became the next player to hobble off injured, which will give supporters huge cause for concern amid a packed fixture schedule.

Kyogo Furuhashi lies on the turf during Celtic's 3-2 win over Betis.

Celtic’s response was emphatic as substitute Mikey Johnston’s low ball across the six-yard box was tapped home by 21-year-old Ewan Henderson, who replaced Furuhashi.

Within a matter of moments, Betis were back on level terms once again as Iglesias coolly converted low into the bottom left-hand corner before David Turnbull stepped of the bench to tuck away the match-winning penalty after Abada was bundled over in the box.

Celtic now drop into the Europa Conference League where they will face one of eight second-place sides for the chance to advance to the last-16 of UEFA’s new third-tier club competition.

Potential opponents include: Maccabi Tel Aviv, PAOK, Partizan Belgrade, Qarabag, Randers, Slavia Prague, FK Bodo/Glimt, Vitesse or Tottenham Hotspur

GlasgowWorld rates how Ange Postecoglou’s side performed:

SCOTT BAIN - 6

Produced couple of smart saves in the first-half deny Lainez, Cristian Tello and Joaquin. Unfortunate with Betis’ equaliser

OSAZE URHOGHIDE - 8

Powerful defender who wasn’t afraid to get suck in on first European start. Flew into some physical challenges and enjoyed impressive debut. Clash of heads with Bitton in second half but was able to continue

NIR BITTON - 7

Wearing the captain’s armband in McGregor’s absence. Slotted in beside Welsh at centre-back and produced an assured display. Movement of Iglesias caused him some problems.

STEPHEN WELSH - 7

Rose highest to head home opening goal in crowded penalty area and made terrific block to spare Bitton’s blushes.

LIAM SCALES - 7

Confidence high after goal against Dundee United at the weekend. Another young player to show real promise despite a few nervy moments in full-back role

ISMALIA SORO - 5

Let off with flying elbow on Diego Lainez after VAR check but was rightly cautioned. Upended a Betis player shortly after and had to tread careful thereafter. Didn’t do enough to stake a claim for regular starting slot

JAMES McCARTHY - 6

Solid if not spectacular. Central midfielder worked hard as one of the more experienced names in a youthful side

LIEL ABADA - 6

Looks to have gone off the boil slightly. Quiet first-half barring early delivery for Welsh’s opening goal but improved in second half and his pace caused the Betis defenders problems

LIAM SHAW - 6

Bundle of energy and impressed at times in possession of the ball. Got into some dangerous areas but had very few opportunities to try his luck

ADAM MONTGOMERY - 5

Playing in midfield and showed some neat touches. However, lacked service and found it difficult to affect the game

ALBIAN AJETI - 3

Just his sixth start of the campaign but it turned out to be a miserable evening for the Swiss striker as he limped off clutching his hamstring before the half hour mark

SUBS

KYOGO FURUHASHI - 5

Energetic as ever after replacing Ajeti but was another to go to ground with an injury and could not continue

DAVID TURNBULL - 7

Replaced Soro after 65 minutes and added quality. Calmly converted spot-kick, which turned out to be the winner

CALLUM McGREGOR - 6

Came on for the tired Shaw as part of triple substitution. Added a touch of class to proceedings and helped calmed things down

MIKEY JOHNSTON - 6

Provided much-needed spark and assisted Henderson’s goal with pinpoint cross. Found the net late on but was chalked off for offside

EWAN HENDERSON - 6