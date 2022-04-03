Celtic took a significant step towards regaining the Scottish Premiership title after grinding out a 2-1 win over Rangers at Ibrox

Celtic captain Callum McGregor celebrates at full time against Rangers.

Ange Postecoglou’s side did it the hard way at the home of their biggest rivals after falling behind through Aaron Ramsey third minute opener.

However, the home fans celebrations proved short lived as Tom Rogic equalised moments later and Cameron Carter-Vickers was the unlikely hero as the defender’s deflected effort just before half-time proved decisive.

The victory moved Celtic SIX points clear at the of the table to pile the pressure on Rangers in the title race.

GlasgowWorld rates how Ange Postecoglou’ side performed:

JOE HART - 7

Rangers groundstaff with Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart as they remove glass fragments from the penalty area before the start of the second half at Ibrox on Sunday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Could do little to prevent Ramsey’s early opener. His goal was targeted by objects as the second half was delayed but the former England No.1 was equal to any Gers threat. Made an impressive stop to deny Sakala’s shot.

JOSIP JURANOVIC - 6

Nervy start and was caught out for Rangers’ goal, allowing Calvin Bassey to slide the ball in behind him. Not the Croatian’s best game but soaked up sustained pressure in the second half.

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - 9

Commanding display. Brilliant in his defensive work after the break, winning eight of his ten duels, and making three vital interceptions. Booked for a strong challenge on Kemar Roofe but turned home the winner. Postecoglou should up his attempts to secure the Tottenham loanee on a permanent basis.

CARL STARFELT - 6

Looked a bombscare at times in first-half, conceding several early fouls. Improved in second half, outmuscling Leon Balogun to pick out his defensive partner for the winning goal. Part of a solid back four that soaked up plenty of Gers pressure in the closing stages.

GREG TAYLOR - 7

Looked a threat going forward. Well-timed challenge on Ryan Kent inside the penalty area and kept James Tavernier quiet. Forced off after picking up a know with 20 minutes remaining.

CALLUM McGREGOR - 8

The skipper’s work-rate is just tremendous. Spectacular run into the Rangers box led to Celtic’s equaliser and used all of his experience to keep his team-mates calm in the second half. Could get his hands on the trophy before too long...

REO HATATE - 5

Disappointing. The Japanese midfielder was Celtic’s hero during the last Old Firm meeting but was relatively ineffective here. Hooked after 60 minutes.

TOM ROGIC - 8

Silenced Ibrox with frantic leveller after reacting quickest to a rebound. The Australian display great technique to finesse the ball high into the net. Was a constant menace to the Gers defence and put in another tireless shift.

FELIPE JOTA - 6

His free-kick led to Celtic’s match-winner. Always a threat in possession of the ball but passed up a couple of good opportunities before being replaced.

GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS - 5

Anonymous during the first-half. Cautioned for a late lunge on Ryan Jack. Tried his best to carve out a chance but never looked like scoring.

DAIZEN MAEDA - 7

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 03: Celtic's Daizen Maeda (L) competes with Rangers' Leon Balogun during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium, on April 02, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Should have put Celtic ahead after 36 minutes but came out second best during a one-on-one with Allan McGregor. Had a penalty shout turned down but worked hard and chased down every ball.

SUBS

NIR BITTON - 5

Replaced Hatate to provide extra defensive cover and did what was asked of him.

MATT O’RILEY - 1

Came on for Rogic but lasted just 16 minutes before hobbling off injured.

ANTHONY RALSTON - 3

Part of a defensive switch which saw Juranovic move over to left-back and brought extra cover.

LIEL ABADA - 5

Spurned a great chance to kill the game but sliced his effort wide from inside the box. Denied by a superb McGregor save shortly after.

DAVID TURNBULL - 2

Wasn’t given enough time to make much of an impact but will be a key player for the title run-in.