GlasgowWorld rates all 32 Celtic players for the 2023/24 season so far, including two 9/10s and four 3/10s.

The resumption of the Scottish Premiership campaign this weekend will see reigning champions Celtic look to continue their impressive start to the league season, with seven wins and one draw from their opening eight matches.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have built up a seven-point lead at the top of the table over Glasgow rivals Rangers as they continue their title charge and a tricky trip to face Hearts at Tynecastle lies in store for the Hoops on Sunday.

Despite losing their first two Champions League group stage games to Feyenoord and Lazio, it has still be a positive start to the Northern Irishman’s second spell at Parkhead. Improvement in European competition is a necessity this term, however, and question marks remains over whether the squad is strong enough to make an impact at Europe’s top table.

Judging by their performance in Rotterdam and against the Italians in Glasgow’s East End, there have been plenty of encouraging signs for Rodgers to reflect on. But, just as they did under Ange Postecoglou in the competition last season, a combination of poor finishing in front of goal and the odd lapse in concentration has been ruthlessly punished.

With a testing double-header against La Liga giants Atletico Madrid on the horizon, Rodgers will know his players must somehow find a way to to get off the mark and avoid finishing bottom of Group E.

The October international break has given fans and the media alike time to reflect on the start of the season. We’ve sat down and rated individual players out of 10. The performances of 32 first-team stars have been evaluated.

2 . Joe Hart - Goalkeeper 6/10

3 . Alistair Johnston - Right-back 7/10 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group