The Hoops have struggled in Gorgie over the years, but will be looking to put down a marker this weekend.

Celtic resume their Scottish Premiership title charge on Sunday when they head along the M8 to Edinburgh to face Hearts at Tynecastle.

The reigning champions will have less than 600 travelling fans in attendance at one of Scottish football’s toughest away venues in the capital, but manager Brendan Rodgers will be determined to lay down a marker considering arch rivals Rangers are under new management.

Following a shaky start to the season, the Hoops have won their last five domestic games and have yet to hit their best form. They face a Jambos side who are likely to be smarting at blowing a two-goal lead at home to Hibernian in the Edinburgh Derby before the international break.

Steven Naismith’s men have struggled for consistency so far this season and talisman Lawrence Shankland will be desperate to end his eight-match goal drought against a team they have failed to beat in their previous five meetings, including in Scottish Cup.

Celtic have experienced their fair share of problems in Gorgie over the years, with Rodgers record at Tynecastle surprisingly poor. However, it will be tough to stop the champions from heading into their latest Champions League group stage fixture against Atletico Madrid next week with another victory in the bag.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Hearts v Celtic take place?

The game takes place at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh on Sunday, October 22nd and kick-off is scheduled for 2.15pm UK time.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football (channel 403). Coverage begins at 2.00pm - 15 minutes before kick-off. Sky customers can stream the match live via the SkyGo app, available to download from most mainstream app stores. Non-sky customers have the option to purcahse a one off ‘day pass’ via NowTV for £11.98.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live audio coverage on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW.

Celtic will provide social media updates on their official channels. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning. Celtic TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Nick Walsh has been appointed as the man in the middle for Sunday’s match. He will be assisted by Daniel McFarlane and Calum Spence, with Colin Steven confirmed as the fourth official. Andrew Dallas takes charge of VAR duties, assisted by Graeme Leslie.

What is the latest team news?

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Daizen Maeda will be fit for the trip through to Edinburgh after taking part in a training session with the squad at Lennoxtown on Friday. The winger was initially named in the Japan national team squad during the international break but withdrew due to ‘injury’.

He also stated that Liel Abada is “a bit unsettled” after getting caught up in the Israel/Palestine conflict on social media. Rodgers is certain the player “will be fine” and back in contention in December after having a meal with the Israeli winger.

Centre-back duo Cameron Carter-Vickers and Nat Phillips are both fit, while Maik Nawrocki is also back in light training and “doing well” as he continues his recovery from a hamstring strain. Stephen Welsh is also on course for a December return.

Rodgers told Celtic TV: “Thankfully that’s (injuries) starting to ease of off and we’re starting to get numbers back in what’s going to be a busy part of the seaosn. You always know you will have injuries, I just think at the beginning of the season that aligned with new players coming in and trying to adapt and settle was the challenge.”