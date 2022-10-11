Second half goals from Timo Werner and substitute Emil Forsberg handed the Bundesliga side all three points.

Joe Hart, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Moritz Jenz of Celtic look dejected after Emil Forsberg (not pictured) of FC Leipzig scores their team's second goal

Celtic’s hopes of progressing in the Champions League are all but over after crashing to a 2-0 defeat against RB Leipzig at Parkhead.

Late strikes from Timo Werner and substitute Emil Forsberg coumponded a hugely frustrating night for the Hoops, a result which means Ange Postecoglou’s side are now unable to reach the knockout stages of Europe’s elite club competition.

Once again, the Scottish champions were guilty of passing up a number of goal scoring opportunities and they were made to suffer by the clinical Bundesliga outfit.

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart concedes the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F match

The likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Giorgos Giakoumakis were all wasteful in front of goal, while there was further concern surrounding the condition of Liel Abada after the winger limped off injured in the first-half.

Celtic can still qualify for the Europa League but they will need a slice of luck in their remaining two matches against Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid, which has so far deserted them in the competition this season.

Advertisement

The absence of Jota and Callum McGregor were noticable but the Germans were rewarded for their patient approach as they moved up to second spot in Group F.

Here are GlasgowWorld’s player ratings...

JOE HART - 7 - Produce a vital save to deny Nkunku towards the end of the first half and then from Orban shortly after the break. Could do little to prevent both of Leipzig’s goals. Much improved display.

JOSIP JURANOVIC - 5 - Struggled to make much of an impact, especially in the second half and caught out of position on a few occasions. Seemed to misjudge Werner’s movement in the build up to the visitors second goal.

MORITZ JENZ - 7 - Back in the side after a bout of illness. Made a few important interceptions and showed up well alongside Carter-Vickers. Always willing to advance with the ball out from the back.

Celtic's German defender Moritz Jenz (L) vies with RB Leipzig's Portuguese striker Andre Silva

Advertisement

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - 8 - The stand-in captain epitomised why he is such an important figure in this Celtic team. Organised the backline well and put in a commanding performance. Kept dangerman Nkunku quiet.

GREG TAYLOR - 7 - Displayed flashes of his attacking instinct but should’ve backed himself to have a shot on goal. Made a big defensive clearance in the opening minutes and took up an inverted wingback role. Decent showing overall.

MATT O’RILEY - 5 - Cut a frustrated figure throughout in a deeper lying midfield position. Woodwork denied him his first European goal but lost the midfield battle.

REO HATATE - 5 - His decision making was poor and a few loose passes in the second half spilled over to the stands as fans vented their anger. Hooked after 65 minutes.

SEAD HAKSABANOVIC - 7 - Hassled and probed well in the opening stages. Always made himself available for a pass and had some great deliveries. Link-up play was good and Looked sharp throughout.

LIEL ABADA - 4 - Saw plenty of the ball in the first half but his final pass let him down. Forced off with an injury after 42 minutes.

Advertisement

DAIZEN MAEDA - 4 - Poor. Passed up a good chance from a header early on, albeit the ball was slightly behind him. Had a few neat touches but seemed a bit off the pace and never looked likely of landing a telling blow.

Celtic's Japanese striker Daizen Maeda (L) vies with RB Leipzig's Hungarian defender Willi Orban

KYOGO FURUHASHI - 5 - Missed a good headed chance after half an hour and that appeared to effect his confidence as he continued to waste opportuities. A night to forget for the energetic Japanese striker who will feel he should’ve scored.

Substitutes:

JAMES FORREST - 5 - Looked lively when he came on for the injured Abada but struggled to create anything of real note.

AARON MOOY - 4 - Addred fresh legs in the middle of the park.

Advertisement

DAVID TURNBULL - 2 - Fairly quiet during the final 25 minutes.

GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS - 4 - Missed two great chances and the Greek frontman felt he had a genuine penalty claim turned down.

Giorgos Giakoumakis of Celtic has their shot saved by Janis Blaswich

ALEXANDRO BERNABEI - 3 - Not on the park long enough to make an impact but had a couple of nice touches and runs into the opposition half.

Not Used:

Scott Bain (GK), Benjamin Siegrist (GK), James McCarthy, Oliver Abildgaard, Scott Robertson, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh

Advertisement

RB Leipzig:

Janis Blaswich 6, Mohamed Simakan 7 (Benjamin Henrichs 2), Willi Orban 7, Joško Gvardiol 6, David Raum 6, Amadou Haidara 6 (Abdou Diallo 2), Xaver Schlager 6, Dominik Szoboszlai 7 (Emil Forsberg 6), Christopher Nkunku 7 (Hugo Novoa 1), Timo Werner 8, André Silva 7 (Yussuf Poulsen 4)

Not Used: