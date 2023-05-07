Victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final would secure a FIFTH treble in seven seasons for the Hoops.

Celtic have been crowned Scottish Premiership champions after Kyogo Furuhashi reached his landmark 30-goal tally for the season in Sunday’s 2-0 league victory over Hearts at Tynecastle.

Ange Postecoglou’s side made it back-to-back title triumphs under the Australian and took another huge stride towards a clean sweep of domestic trophies, with substitute striker Oh Hyeon-gyu also on target against the Jambos in Edinburgh.

The Celtic players revelled in the post-match celebrations in front of a raucous travelling support after wrapping up the SPFL crown with four matches to spare. Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Celtic players performed....

UNUSED: Scott Bain (GK), David Turnbull, Alexandro Bernabei, Bosun Lawal.

1 . Anthony Ralston - 7 Back in the side after Johnston’s injury. Great ball over the top to release Maeda in on goal which led to the red card controversy. Didn’t look like a lack of game time had affected him in any way.

2 . Carl Starfelt - 8 Deployed on the right side of central defence in Carter-Vickers absence and thought he’d opened the scoring in the first-half after bundling home from close range but was caught in an offside position. Pretty solid all afternoon.

3 . Yuki Kobayashi - 6 The left-sided Japanese youngster slotted in relatively comfortably. A few slack moments in the opening stages including a couple of fouls but solid enough. Distribution out from the back was good.

4 . Greg Taylor - 7 The hero when the two sides met in a seven-goal thriller back in October. Helped to link the play whenever he got the chance to break forward. Fired a shot wide of the target in the second half.