Celtic player ratings: Hoops secure Scottish Premiership title as four players earn 8/10 in Hearts title clincher
Victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final would secure a FIFTH treble in seven seasons for the Hoops.
Celtic have been crowned Scottish Premiership champions after Kyogo Furuhashi reached his landmark 30-goal tally for the season in Sunday’s 2-0 league victory over Hearts at Tynecastle.
Ange Postecoglou’s side made it back-to-back title triumphs under the Australian and took another huge stride towards a clean sweep of domestic trophies, with substitute striker Oh Hyeon-gyu also on target against the Jambos in Edinburgh.
The Celtic players revelled in the post-match celebrations in front of a raucous travelling support after wrapping up the SPFL crown with four matches to spare. Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Celtic players performed....
UNUSED: Scott Bain (GK), David Turnbull, Alexandro Bernabei, Bosun Lawal.