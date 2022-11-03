The Hoops conceded five goals to the European champions in their final Champions League group game

Rodrygo of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring their sides second goal from the penalty spot

Holders Real Madrid handed out a rough Champions League lesson as winless Celtic rounded off a disappointing group stage campaign with a 5-1 thrashing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Hoops displayed some moments of promise in the Spanish capital but were ultimately blow away by Carlo Ancelotti’s far superior side as Los Blancos turned on the syle after the break against a fatigued opponent, who finish bottom of Group F with just two points from their six matches.

Ange Postecoglou’s men were 2-0 after 21 minutes as Luka Modric and Rodrygo converted penalties after the visitors were penalised for handball on two occasions in a tortous opening.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring their sides fourth goal

Josip Juranovic then missed a spot-kick for Celtic before the home side stepped up a gear with Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde turning the game into a rout.

There was one moment for a sizable travelling support to cheer when substitute Jota curled in a brilliant free-kick from 25-yards but it was no more than a consolation on a night when the gulf between the Glasgow giants and the 14-time European champions was laid bare.

The victory guaranteed Real top spot in the section as they advanced to the last-16 of the competition, while Celtic’s dream of a famous win inside one of the greatest arenas in world football quickly fizzled out.

Here are GlasgowWorld’s player ratings...

JOE HART - 5 - Should have done better with the clearance before the penalty and couldn’t guess the right way at both spot-kicks. Spread himself brilliantly to deny Vinicius Junior but helpless to stop another three goals from hitting the net.

JOSIP JURANOVIC - 5 - Made a few key interventions in the first-half but saw his penalty well saved by Courtois. Far from his best game in a Hoops jersey.

CARL STARFELT - 6- Back in the starting XI for the first time since early September. The Swede made some good blocks but found it hard to cope with the excellent movement of Real’s attacking players. Caught on the wrong side of Vinicius Junior for Real’s fourth goal.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid scores their sides fourth goal

MORITZ JENZ - 4 - Got himself in an awful twist and handled the ball in the box to gift Madrid a spot-kick. A error-strewn performance on a night to forget for the big German. Dragged out of position far too often.

GREG TAYLOR - 5 - Another player who struggled to cope with Madrid’s attacking quality. A lot of Real’s threat came down the right-hand side and the Scotland international didn’t get enough support from his team mates. Hard his work cut out against Asensio and Carvajal.

MATT O’RILEY - 6 - Started brightly before the ball struck his arm as the hosts were awarded another penalty following a quick VAR check. Won a few midfield battles against Kroos and Modric, which is a good achievement. Can be satisfied with his display.

AARON MOOY - 5 - Received plenty of the ball but looked a bit out of his depth at times in the second half. Tried his best to create some space but to no avail. Hooked on the hour mark.

REO HATATE - 6 - Made a couple of great passes early on and looked as though he could carve out an opening but tired significantly afer the break and mistakes started to creep into his game. Fired a shot over the top and forced Courtois into a decent save.

DAIZEN MAEDA - 6 - Still on a high after receving a call-up to the Japan World Cup squad. Used his electric pace well on occasions and carried out his defensive duties at times but never really got himself into a scoring position.

LIEL ABADA - 7 - Celtic’s best player in the first-half, showing great desire to win his side a spot-kick after going to ground under Mendy’s challenge which Juranovic failed to convert. Ran himself into the ground.

Celtic's Israeli striker Liel Abada (L) fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric

KYOGO FURUHASHI - 5 - Failed to hit the target with two good chances inside the opening 30 minutes and did cause Real’s defence a few issues but will have to wait a while longer to score his first Champions League goal. Harshly booked for brushing off Militao.

Substitutes:

GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS - 4 - Forced a good save out of Courtois with his weaker left-foot moments after coming on for Kyogo on the hour mark.

JOTA - 6 - Replaced Abada after 63 mins. Offered fresh attacking impetus and produced an exqusite free-kick that will no doubt live with him for years to come.

SEAD HAKSABANOVIC - 3 - On for Maeda as part of a triple substitution. A willing ball carrier as his team mates around him began to tire and tried his best to impress.

Celtic's Montenegro striker Sead Haksabanovic (L) fights for the ball with Real Madrid's French defender Ferland Mendy

DAVID TURNBULL - 2 - Brought on for Mooy with the game dead and buries. Wayward corner almost led to a freak goal and had a long-range effort easily held.

OLIVER ABILDGAARD - 1 - Given a late run-out in place of Hatate.

Not Used:

.Benjamin Siegrist (GK), Scott Bain (GK), James McCarthy, Alexandro Bernabei, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh

Real Madrid:

Thibaut Courtois 6, Dani Carvajal 7, Éder Militão 6, David Alaba 7, Ferland Mendy 7, Toni Kroos 9, Luka Modric 9, Marco Asensio 5, Federico Valverde 8, Rodrygo 6, Vinícius Júnior 8

Not Used: