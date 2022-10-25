The Scottish champions were guilty of passing up yet more chances on another immensely frustrating night at Parkhead.

Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukranian forward Mykhaylo Mudryk (L) shoots and scores his team first goal

A sensational wonder strike from Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk denied Celtic a first Champions League home win in nine years and ended their slim hopes of European football after Christmas.

Hoops supporters arrived at Parkhead more in hope than expectation as their side attempted to end their wretched form in the competition

Giorgos Giakoumakis gave them cause for optimism as slotted home their first goal at home in the competition, but the talented Mudryk - who has been linked with a number of top club’s in the Premier League and across Europe - rifled in a stunning equaliser from distance to keep the Ukrainian’s hopes of a place in the last-16 alive.

Mykhaylo Mudryk celebrates in front of the Celtic supporters after scoring

The draw was enough to ensure Shakhtar will finish at least third in Group F, and potentially second, as they consigned Ange Postecoglou’s men to bottom-placed finish in the section ahead of their final group stage clash against Real Madrid.

Kyogo Furuhashi passed up a glorious chance to fire the home side back in front as they pressed forward in numbers but the striker’s tame effort when clean through on goal was comfortably held by Trubin.

The visitors, who were granted 200 tickets for Ukrainian refugees by the Parkhead club ahead of kick-off in a heartwarming gesture, arguably had the best opportunity to convert a late winner when Mudryk was sent through and squared the ball across for substitute Danylo Sikan, who somehow failed to tap into an empty net from six-yards out.

It’s been a steep learning curve for the Scottish champions, who will now aim to salvage some pride and leave their mark in their final match at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu next week.

Here are GlasgowWorld’s player ratings...

JOE HART - 7 - Didn’t have a great deal to do in the match but was alert to deny ... Distribution was good and could do nothing to prevent Mudryk’s wonderstrike.

Celtic's team players applaud supporters at the end of the UEFA Champions League Group F football match

JOSIP JURANOVIC - 6 - Not at his influential best and faced a difficult evening up against Mudryk. Did well enough in the first-half but struggled to get forward.

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - 7 - Another solid display from the stand-in captain. Shakhtar’s attacking players didn’t get much joy throught the middle.

MORITZ JENZ - 7 - Has formed a settled partnership with Carter-Vickers. Was always willing to step out from defence with the ball and kept his error count to a minimum.

GREG TAYLOR - 6 - Bundle of energy down the left and played a big role in the lead up to Giakoumakis’ opener. Caught in possession on a few occasions but defended well on the whole.

MATT O’RILEY - 7 - Cut a frustrated figure in the middle of the park. Had a few wayward efforts fail to trouble the visiting keeper but got into some good areas. Huge contribution for the goal.

Celtic's English midfielder Matt O'Riley (L) fights for the ball with Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukranian midfielder Artem Bondarenko

REO HATATE - 6 - A disappointing night for the Japanese midfielder who hobbled down the tunnel at half-time. Came back out for the second half but his poor pass led to Mudryk’s equaliser. Subbed

LIEL ABADA - 5 - Very quiet. The winger looked a passanger at times in this game. Still only 21 and will experience many more big nights on the European stage.

SEAD HAKSABANOVIC - 6 - Filled a central role behind Kyogo but his delivery from set pieces wasn’t good enough. Struggled to display his attacking credentials but continued to work hard.

KYOGO FURUHASHI - 5 - Lacklustre display by his own standard. Has been left to rue so many missed chances. Scuffed another first-time effort when sent clean through on goal by Giakoumakis. Hooked just after the hour mark.

GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS - 9 - Brilliant shift from the imposing Greek forward. Found himself in the right place to slot home the opening goal and gave Shakhtar’s rearguard a torrid time. Thunderous long-range attempt forced a brilliant save from Trubin.

Giorgos Giakoumakis of Celtic scores their side's first goal

Substitutes:

DAIZEN MAEDA - 4 - On for Haksabanovic after 65 mins and had a couple of powerful runs in behind the visitors tiring backline. Almost forced them into an own goal.

AARON MOOY - 4 - Replaced Kyogo and helped to add balance to the midfield. Made a few clever forward runs.

JAMES FORREST - 4 - Took over from Abada and looked a real threat with his pace and delivery.

DAVID TURNBULL - 2 - Has struggled for fitness of late but will have been pleased with his late cameo.

Not Used:

Scott Bain (GK), Benjamin Siegrist (GK), James McCarthy, Alexandro Bernabei, Oliver Abildgaard, Anthony Ralston

Shakhtar Donetsk:

Anatoliy Trubin 7, Lassina Traore 5 (Danylo Sikan 2), Valeriy Bondar 6, Taras Stepanenko 7, Heorhiy Sudakov 6 (Sergiy Kryvtsov 1), Mykhaylo Mudryk 8 (Ivan Petriak 1), Oleksandr Zubkov 7, Bohdan Mykhailichenko 6, Artem Bondarenko 7, Mykola Matviyenko 6, Lucas Taylor 7

Not Used: