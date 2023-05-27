Register
Celtic player ratings: Strike duo inspire champions to trophy day demolition as two players earn 9/10

The champions of Scotland put on an impressive performance to finish their league campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Aberdeen.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 27th May 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 16:53 BST

Doubles from Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu helped Celtic to a convincing 5-0 victory over Aberdeen on Trophy Day at Parkhead, with Carl Starfelt’s header capping an excellent days work for the champions.

The Dons were unable to test Hoops goalkeeper Joe Hart throughout the match as Ange Postecoglou’s men breezed to a routine success that will stand them in good stead ahead of next weekend’s treble-deciding Scottish Cup final.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Celtic players performed....

UNUSED: Benjamin Siegrist (GK), Alexandro Bernabei, Stephen Welsh, Rocco Vata.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou holds the Scottish Premiership trophy aloft

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou holds the Scottish Premiership trophy aloft

The Hoops No.1 was restored to the line-up after being handed a rare rest in midweek. Had nothing to do all afternoon.

The Hoops No.1 was restored to the line-up after being handed a rare rest in midweek. Had nothing to do all afternoon.

Returned to the starting XI after a few weeks out injured, the Canadian played a great pass to Kyogo inside the opening 30 seconds which went just wide. Linked up well with Abada on occasions and offered defensive protection when required. Picked up a minor knock just after the hour mark.

Returned to the starting XI after a few weeks out injured, the Canadian played a great pass to Kyogo inside the opening 30 seconds which went just wide. Linked up well with Abada on occasions and offered defensive protection when required. Picked up a minor knock just after the hour mark. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Retained his spot in central defence in favour of Yuki Kobayashi and was never seriously tested by the Dons attackers. A fairly straightforward afternoon for him.

Retained his spot in central defence in favour of Yuki Kobayashi and was never seriously tested by the Dons attackers. A fairly straightforward afternoon for him.

Related topics:Player ratingsAberdeenScottish PremiershipGlasgow