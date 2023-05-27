Celtic player ratings: Strike duo inspire champions to trophy day demolition as two players earn 9/10
The champions of Scotland put on an impressive performance to finish their league campaign with a 5-0 thrashing of Aberdeen.
Doubles from Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu helped Celtic to a convincing 5-0 victory over Aberdeen on Trophy Day at Parkhead, with Carl Starfelt’s header capping an excellent days work for the champions.
The Dons were unable to test Hoops goalkeeper Joe Hart throughout the match as Ange Postecoglou’s men breezed to a routine success that will stand them in good stead ahead of next weekend’s treble-deciding Scottish Cup final.
Here, GlasgowWorld rates how the Celtic players performed....
UNUSED: Benjamin Siegrist (GK), Alexandro Bernabei, Stephen Welsh, Rocco Vata.