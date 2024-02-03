Celtic dropped points for the SIXTH time this season as new signing Nicolas Kuhn rescued a share of the spoils against managerless Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Hoops had the German winger - signed for £2.8million from Rapid Vienna last month - to thank after he came off the bench to rifle a deflected effort past Dons goalkeeper Kelle Roos after being played through on goal by fellow January recruit Adam Idah.

Bojan Miovski, who was linked with the Scottish champions throughout the window, opened the scoring in early in the second half with a sumptuous strike after an opening 45 minutes dominated by the visitors.

Celtic winger Luis Palma had the ball in the Aberdeen net after turning home a rebound early on, but the Honduran was correctly flagged offside following a VAR intervention. The home side went in at half-time having failed to touch the ball inside the opposition box throughout the entire first-half, such was their limited attacking threat.

Palma then clipped the crossbar at the back-post before Paulo Bernardo's lofted effort also struck the woodwork. Kyogo Furuhashi - making his 100th start in the green and white hoops, struggled to stamp his authority on the match and it wasn't until the introduction of Kuhn and Idah, coupled with a change of shape, did Celtic spark into life.

Brendan Rodgers' side, who haven't lost in the North East in eight years, move six points clear at the top of the league standings. However, a win for Rangers over bottom side Livingston later today would reduce the gap to three.

Here’s our Celtic player ratings:

Unused subs: Scott Bain (GK), Odin Thiago Holm, Daniel Kelly, James Forrest.

1 . Joe Hart - 5/10 Unable to prevent Miovski from curling home into the far corner but made an excellent save to thwart Shinnie from close range in the closing stages. Fortunate that Aberdeen had a goal disallowed.

2 . Alistair Johnston - 5/10 Continue to struggle to hit the heights of last season. Went down holding his hamstring with ten minutes remaining but was able to continue after receiving some treatment.

3 . Maik Nawrocki - 4/10 Looked a bag of nerves at times and fortunate not to have been sent off for wiping out Miovski after picking up an earlier booking. Made a number of mistakes which led to his withdrawal in the second half. Much more required from the Polish defender.