The 24-year-old has officially joined the Hoops until 2029 from Rapid Vienna and could make his first-team debut this weekend.

Celtic have announced the signing of versatile winger Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna on a five-and-a-half-year contract.

The 24-year-old German youth international, who will wear the number 10 jersey, becomes the Parkhead side's first signing of the January transfer window.

A former Bayern Munich and Ajax youngster, Kuhn will hope to hit the ground running in Glasgow after an impressive first half of the season with the Austrian Bundesliga outfit, scoring three goals and providing a further seven assists.

Speaking to the club's official website after completing his £2.8million move, Kuhn said: "I feel great that I’m finally here and I can’t wait. Celtic is one of the biggest clubs around and I’m really happy to be here. I am really motivated to do well for this great club and I want to get working immediately as we face our challenges in the League and the Cup this year, so I’m really excited for what’s coming.

"In the end, at Celtic, it’s about doing all we can to win every game, so that is the challenge here. I can’t wait to get going and do my very best for our supporters."

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers commented: "We are delighted to welcome Nicolas to Celtic. We believe he is a dynamic player who has an excellent level of quality and all the attributes to fit well into our style of play.

