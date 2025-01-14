Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic played out a barnstorming 3-3 draw with Dundee in the Premiership on Wednesday night.

It was written in the stars for Luke McCowan to net on his first game at Dens Park since leaving Tony Docherty’s side for the Hoops in August, glancing a lovely header past Trevor Carson. Greg Taylor made the goal with a delicious cross which the midfielder was happy to nod home.

The ship was plain-sailing until Dundee broke on a rare counter attack and clinically levelled through Oluwaseun Adewumi. Yang restored the lead but Celtic were rattled by an instant leveller, a Cameron Carter-Vickers own-goal, and Dundee marched on.

Aaron Donnelly leaped highest from a corner to head the hosts ahead for the first time in the game. Arne Engels then scored a late penalty to salvage an away point. Brendan Rodgers’ side are 16 points clear of Rangers ahead of their match with Aberdeen on Wednesday. Here is how the Celtic players rated, including two struggling under a score of 6, via WhoScored.

GK - Kasper Schmeichel (5.8/10)

Goalkeeper was in an unfamiliar spot of conceding a few goals. Wasn’t overly convincing at the third in particular.

RB - Alistair Johnston (7.5/10)

The joint-highest-rated Hoops star on the night as per the stats.

CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers (5.6/10)

Scored an own goal. Couldn’t steady a leaking defensive ship.

CB - Auston Trusty (6.6/10)

A struggle against Simon Murray and co, outjumped by Donnelly for the third goal. Chris Sutton said on Sky Sports co-commentary “Trusty this evening is all at sea, not at the required level at all.”

LB - Greg Taylor (7.5/10)

Beautiful cross for McCowan’s opener.

CDM - Callum McGregor (6.3/10)

Quiet night for the skipper. Another who didn’t exactly love the up and at them style of play in front of him.

CM - Luke McCowan (7.4/10)

One of the better performers on the night. Written in the stars that he’d find a goal.

CM - Paulo Bernardo (6/10)

Powerful Dundee midfield ran over the top of him. Unsurprisingly subbed.

RW - Kyogo (6.5/10)

Made Yang’s second happened. Certainly the most lively of the forward players.

ST - Adam Idah (6.1/10)

Another tough night for the striker who hasn’t scored in the league since November. Out of form.

Scored on the night with a header but didn’t do a lot else. Also subbed.

Subs used: Nicolas Kuhn, Arne Engels, Reo Hatate, Alex Valle, Luis Palma.