Celtic were in Scottish Cup quarter-final action against Hibernian at Parkhead on Sunday afternoon

Holders Celtic proved too strong for Hibs as they advanced to the last four of the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 Quarter-Final victory at Parkhead - and kept their Treble dreams alive in the process.

Both sides were renewing acquaintances two weeks on from their Premiership meeting in the capital at Easter Road, in which David Gray’s men earned a 2-1 victory.

Aiming for a repeat performance in Glasgow’s east end, the Hibees - backed by a noisy 7,000-strong travelling support - offered up a stubborn resistance but were eventually overpowered by the Hoops as goals in either half from Daizen Maeda and substitute Adam Idah secured Celtic’s progression to the semi-finals.

Maeda found himself in the right place at the right time to fire high into the roof of the net on 39 minutes after Hibs keeper Jordan Smith had saved Nicolas Kuhn’s initial shot.

Celtic had a number of chances to make the scoreline more comfortable after the visitors lost key wideman Nicky Cadden due to a first-half hamstring injury. Maeda missed a glaring chance from close-range, while Yang Hyun-jun slashed wide of the target with the goal at his mercy late on.

However, frontman Idah produced a tidy finish from a narrow angle after some smart set up play from fellow sub Luke McCowan to ensure Celtic’s name will be in the hat for Monday’s draw.

The result ended Hibs’ 16-match unbeaten run and kept Brendan Rodgers impeccable Scottish Cup record intact, making it 20 wins from 20 fixtures in the competition with another date at Hampden to look forward to.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at how the Celtic players rated at Parkhead.

GK - Kasper Schmeichel (6/10)

Didn’t have much to do at all. Made a vital stop from Bowie’s first-half chance after making himself big at his near post.

RB - Alistair Johnston (7/10)

Strong going forward and linked extremely well with Kuhn. Almost created an early second half assists. Caused Hibs rearguard problems.

RCB - Cameron Carter-Vickers (7/10)

Another stroll in the park for the American. Dealt with Hibs aerial threat and produced an assured performance.

LCB - Auston Trusty (6/10)

Always prone to the odd mistake and made a couple of slack passes. Involved in a few grappling matches with Hibs forward players.

LB - Jeffrey Schlupp (8/10)

Put forward a strong case to earn himself a permanent deal in the summer when his Crystal Palace contract expires at the end of the season. Strong in the challenge and a real threat with his deliveries into the box. An excellent contribution and has made the left-back role his own.

CDM - Callum McGregor (7/10)

Dictated the tempo and very solid both in and out of possession. Subbed.

CM - Arne Engels (7/10)

A confident display from the Belgian. Got around the pitch well and his deadball delivery was often on point.

CM - Reo Hatate (5/10)

An afternoon to forget for the Japanese midfielder. Slack passing and not effective in the final third. Saw a first-half effort saved by Smith.

RW - Jota (7/10)

Steadily beginning to rediscover his best form. Gave Nicky Cadden a testing time early doors. Unfortunate not to score after a superb solo run after the break. Subbed.

LW - Nicolas Kuhn (7/10)

After a couple of quiet games, this was more like it from the german. Credited with an assist for Maeda’s opener after his second half shot was saved initially. Got in behind a few times due to his electric pace. Subbed.

CF - Daizen Maeda (8/10)

Celtic’s duracell bunny continues to impress. A real livewire and got himself into some dangerous areas with his movement in behind the Hibs defence. Alert and sharp to latch onto Kuhn’s shot to tap home the opener. Should have made it three with a gilt-edged chance in the closing stages. Subbed.

Subs used: Yang Hyun-jun (5), Luke McCowan (6), Adam Idah (6)