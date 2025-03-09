The latest Scottish Cup quarter-final team news as Celtic prepare to host Hibs in a mouthwatering tie with a trip to Hampden awaiting the winner

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers boasts a truly outstanding record in the Scottish Cup as his side continue their defence of the silverware with a quarter-final showdown at home to Hibs on Sunday afternoon.

Rodgers has managed the Hoops in 19 previous matches in the competition and has all won all 19 ties, resulting in three successful trophy lifts at Hampden Park - a record that started back in January 2017 against Albion Rovers.

The all-conquering Parkhead outfit are bidding to win the cup for a 43rd time this season, but they will be out to avenge their recent 2-1 defeat to the Hibees at Easter Road on league duty last month.

Having scored 10 goals in their past two Premiership wins over St Mirren and Aberdeen, Rodgers will be determined to keep their hopes of a domestic Treble alive and kicking.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Rodgers said: “From my first spell here coming in 2016, I’ve always recognised the importance of this competition, which is why we give absolutely everything to try and win it. But I think every team is the same. Every team up here, they love the magic of the Scottish Cup.

“That final at Hampden is such a special trophy to play for, and especially when you get to the quarter-final stage, the final is there but you just have to focus on this game and the games that can take you there. I said when I came back, my promise to supporters was to win, to fight for them and the players, and to have progress in Europe, and I think that winning, and winning trophies is what I said I wanted to do when I came in.

“It’s very much a part of the game here at Celtic and obviously the Scottish Cup being an opportunity to win a really special trophy. So, for me, every game in this competition is so important and I hope I can keep the record going.”

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the latest injury news from both camps ahead of this afternoon’s clash:

Callum McGregor (AVAILABLE) - Celtic

The Hoops skipper limped off against St Mirren last week, but has been declared fit to play by Rodgers.

Warren O’Hora (DOUBT) - Hibs

Picked up an ankle injury just before half-time in last Sunday’s 2-1 home win over Hearts. Hasn’t trained this week but Hibs are giving the central defender every chance to prove his fitness.

Liam Scales (OUT) - Celtic

A facial injury sustained in the 5-2 win over St Mirren last weekend will keep the Republic of Ireland international out of this one, with Rodgers “mindful” of the centre-back after having an X-ray on his cheekbone.

Kwon Hyeok-kyu (OUT) - Hibs

Even if the terms of his loan agreement didn’t prevent him from playing against his parent club, it would have been hard to see the South Korean midfielder forcing his way back into the XI, given his recent struggles.

Paulo Bernardo (OUT) - Celtic

The Portuguese Under-21 international has missed the last six games and will be out until after the international break with an ankle problem suffered against Raith Rovers in the previous round at the start of February.

Joe Newell (OUT) - Hibs

Hibs captain made it as far as the bench for the most recent meeting with Celtic, having returned from groin surgery. But limped out of the warm-up with an unrelated problem, keeping the midfielder sidelined for another week at least.

Auston Trusty (AVAILABLE) - Celtic

Suffered a nasty blow to the head that ended his game prematurely after just 27 minutes against St Mirren in Paisley, but has recovered fully this week after having stitches.

Alasana Manneh (AVAILABLE) - Hibs

After not even making the bench against Hearts, the January signing has been steadily working away in training to gain match fitness.

Veteran winger remains on the treatment table with a foot injury that has kept him out since the League Cup final win over Rangers in mid-December.