Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celtic were bidding to book their place in the Scottish Cup 5th round when they faced top-flight rivals Kilmarnock at Parkhead

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic began their defence of the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 victory over Premiership rivals Kilmarnock at Parkhead to book their place in the last-16 draw.

Goals in either half from skipper Callum McGregor and Daizen Maeda ensured the holders extended manager Brendan Rodgers’ unbeaten run in the competition over his two spells in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hoops were tested to the max by their Ayrshire opponents after dominating the early stages. The visitors were dealt a major blow within the opening minute when first-choice goalkeeper and former Rangers stopper Robby McCrorie was forced off with a facial injury after being caught by Nicolas Kuhn.

Killie, though, were first to threaten an opener during a frantic start when Fraser Murray’s curling free-kick cannoned off the crossbar. It took an exquisite finish from captain McGregor to break the deadlock on 12 minutes after being afforded too much space to exploit.

However, Derek McInnes’ men changed Rodgers’ half-time team talk dramatically when Murray’s cross struck Robbie Deas hand and fell kindly to youngster Bobby Wales who knocked home from close range. After a VAR check, the goal was allowed to stand.

Celtic upped the ante after the break and Kilmarnock’s game-plan to press high up the pitch left them open and Japanese speedster Maeda managed to break free from Kuhn’s clever darting run across the box before calmly sliding the ball into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kuhn then rifled a shot off the woodwork in the closing stages before Reo Hatate was superbly denied by stand-in keeper Kieran O’Hara as Celtic pressed for a third, but Celtic had done enough to secure their spot in the next round.

Take a look below at how each of the Celtic stars rated.

Subs used: Paulo Bernardo, Liam Scales, Adam Idah, Luke McCowan.