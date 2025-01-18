Celtic player ratings vs Kilmarnock: Hoops blushes spared by Maeda as holders begin Scottish Cup defence with narrow win
Celtic began their defence of the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 victory over Premiership rivals Kilmarnock at Parkhead to book their place in the last-16 draw.
Goals in either half from skipper Callum McGregor and Daizen Maeda ensured the holders extended manager Brendan Rodgers’ unbeaten run in the competition over his two spells in charge.
The Hoops were tested to the max by their Ayrshire opponents after dominating the early stages. The visitors were dealt a major blow within the opening minute when first-choice goalkeeper and former Rangers stopper Robby McCrorie was forced off with a facial injury after being caught by Nicolas Kuhn.
Killie, though, were first to threaten an opener during a frantic start when Fraser Murray’s curling free-kick cannoned off the crossbar. It took an exquisite finish from captain McGregor to break the deadlock on 12 minutes after being afforded too much space to exploit.
However, Derek McInnes’ men changed Rodgers’ half-time team talk dramatically when Murray’s cross struck Robbie Deas hand and fell kindly to youngster Bobby Wales who knocked home from close range. After a VAR check, the goal was allowed to stand.
Celtic upped the ante after the break and Kilmarnock’s game-plan to press high up the pitch left them open and Japanese speedster Maeda managed to break free from Kuhn’s clever darting run across the box before calmly sliding the ball into the net.
Kuhn then rifled a shot off the woodwork in the closing stages before Reo Hatate was superbly denied by stand-in keeper Kieran O’Hara as Celtic pressed for a third, but Celtic had done enough to secure their spot in the next round.
Take a look below at how each of the Celtic stars rated.
Subs used: Paulo Bernardo, Liam Scales, Adam Idah, Luke McCowan.
