The Hoops will travel to Asia after being invited to take part in a glamour tournament in Japan.

Celtic are reportedly set to add a trip to South Korea to their pre-season calendar - with the Parkhead club eager to strengthen their global marketing strategy.

The Hoops will embark on a tour of the Far East this summer after Ange Postecoglou’s side accepted an invitation to compete in a glamour tournament in Japan, featuring European heavyweights Manchester City, Bayern Munich and PSG last month. The event is scheduled to take place in July and would form a major part of the champions preparations ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A visit to the South Korean capital Seoul could also be incorporated, according to the Scottish Sun with Postecoglou looking to tap into the Asian market again as he prepares to return to the country where he previously used to manage.

Celtic’s Japanese contingent Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda, Yuki Kobayashi and Tomoki Iwata pose with the Viaplay Cup trophy

Celtic currently have five Japanese players on their books in the shape of Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and January arrivals Tomoki Iwata and Yuki Kobayashi. South Korean international Oh Hyeon-gyu also joined the club on a permanent basis in the transfer window and the proposed pre-season tournament would be utilised as part of a homecoming trip.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Club officials are keen to cash in on new markets opened by Postecoglou’s recruitment after recently heading Down Under on a tour of Australia during the World Cup break for the Sydney Super Cup. A shock 2-1 defeat to A-League side Sydney FC was followed by a goalless draw with English Premier League side Everton (4-2 loss on penalties).